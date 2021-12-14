Kerala Lottery 2021: Sthree Sakthi SS-291 results put out; check winning numbers here

Winners of the Sthree Sakthi SS-291 lottery need to check their winning numbers with the SS-291 results published in the Kerala Government Gazette

The results of the Sthree Sakthi SS-291 lottery draw have been declared by the Kerala State Lottery Department today, 14 December. Interested individuals can view the SS-291 results at the official website – http://www.keralalotteries.com/.

The first prize of the Sthree Sakthi SS-291 lottery is Rs 75 lakh. The second and third prize winners of the lottery will take home an amount of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5,000 respectively. Some winners will also be awarded the consolation prize of Rs 8,000 by the lottery department. The SS-291 winners will also be awarded Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500, Rs 200 and Rs 100 for the fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth prizes, respectively.

Winning numbers of SS-291 lottery:

1st prize (Rs 75 lakh) - SD 927885

2nd prize (Rs 10 lakh) - SF 353240

3rd prize (Rs 5,000) - 0389 0460 1511 1716 2966 3158 4277 4376 5147 6094 7670 8078 8205 8909 9028 9180 9323 9783

After verifying the lottery numbers, winners of the Sthree Sakthi SS-291 need to report with their winning lottery ticket to the lottery department’s office in Thiruvananthapuram and surrender the ticket. The SS-291 winners also need to carry a valid identity proof for the verification process.

The verification process and surrender of the lottery ticket must be done within 30 days of the Sthree Sakthi SS-291 result declaration. Failure to do so would result in no prize money being awarded to the winners.

People who have gained more than Rs 5,000 as prize money in the Sthree Sakthi SS-291 lottery draw, need to visit the lottery office or bank with their winning ticket and an identity proof to claim their prize amount.

However, people who have won less than Rs 5,000 in the SS-291 draw do not need to undergo any verification process and can claim the Sthree Sakthi prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala.

The Kerala State Lottery Department was established in 1967 and has rolled out seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries till date.