Kerala lottery 2021: Results for Win Win W-647 lottery to release at 3 pm; first prize Rs 75 lakh

The Kerala State Lottery Department is all set to announce results for Win Win W-647 lottery today, 20 December. The Win Win W-647 draw results will be announced at 3 pm so interested people can check the Kerala lottery results on the official website -keralalotteriesresults.in.

The Win Win W-647 lottery draw results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The much awaited lucky draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, Near Bakery Junction, as per reports.

The first prize winner of Win Win W-647 lottery will receive Rs 75 lakh. The second prize holder of Win Win W-647 lottery will get Rs 5 lakh and the third winner of Win Win lottery will take home Rs 1 lakh. A consolation prize of Rs 8,000 will also be given to some lucky Win Win ticket holders. Meanwhile, the price of a single Win Win W-647 lottery ticket is Rs 30.

Once the result of Win Win W-647 lottery is released, ticket holders should check their result thoroughly with the winning numbers published in the Kerala Government Gazette, Winning ticket holders need to surrender their Win Win W-647 ticket within 30 days of the result declaration at the state lottery department office. Winning ticket holders also need to take their valid photo identification for verification process at the lottery office. The Win Win W-647 verification process should be completed within 30 days of result declaration, or else the prize money cannot be claimed.

Those who win more than Rs 5,000 in the Win Win W-647 lottery need to undergo the process of verification while those who win Rs 5,000 or less can claim the prize money at any local lottery shop in Kerala.

Established in the year 1967 by the Kerala government, The Kerala State lottery Department conducts six bumper lotteries and seven weekly lotteries which are Win-Win, Akshaya, Karunya Plus, Sthree Sakhthi, Karunya Pournami and Nirmal lotteries.