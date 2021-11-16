Kerala Lottery 2021: Results for Sthree Sakthi SS-287 Lottery released; check winning numbers here

The draw, which took place at the Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram, was conducted under the supervision of two professional independent judges

The lottery department in Kerala has announced the results for Sthree Sakthi SS-287 today, 16 November. The winning number for the first prize which is Rs 75 lakh is SG 254783, while for second prize which is Rs 10 lakh, the winning number is SA 826244, respectively. However, for the third prize, the winner will fetch Rs 5,000.

The draw took place at the Gorky Bhavan in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. For the uninitiated, the draw was conducted in the state under the supervision of two professional independent judges.

The live results were announced at 3:00 pm, following which the official results were available from 4:00 pm onwards on the official website at http://www.keralalotteries.com/. Additionally, the price of a single ticket is Rs 30.

Prize winning ticket numbers-

1st prize- SG 254783

2nd prize- SA 826244

3rd prize- 1608 2081 3379 4742 5575 5965 6256 6467 6535 6650 8472 9482 1080 7935 2104 3339 5443 6099

Check how to claim the money:

Lucky winners of Sthree Sakthi SS-287 must confirm their winning ticket numbers by verifying it against the the state lottery results that are published in the Kerala Government Gazette. After finding their ticket number in the published gazette, the winners must report to the Kerala lottery office along with their tickets and identification proof within 30 days.

Winners should note that within a span of 30 days of the announcement, the verification process must be completed. Those winning an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any registered lottery shop in the state.

Those who won an amount above Rs 5,000 will have to visit a bank or government lottery office and surrender their tickets. Along with that, they also have to submit their identification proofs for the claim.

In 1967, the Kerala State Lottery Department became the first official lottery department in the country. However, the first ticket of Kerala lottery was sold for Re 1 on 1 November the same year and carried the first prize money of Rs 50,000. Currently, the department holds and organises six bumper lotteries and seven weekly lotteries every year.