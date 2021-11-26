Kerala Lottery 2021: Nirmal NR-252 lottery results declared, first prize at 70 lakh

The Nirmal NR-252 draw will take place in Thiruvananthapuram at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction.

The State Lottery Department in Kerala has announced the lucky draw for Nirmal NR-252 today, 26 November at 3:00 pm. Those who are interested view the final results on the official website of the Kerala State Lottery Department at http://www.keralalotteries.com/.

The Nirmal NR-252 draw will take place in Thiruvananthapuram at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction. The winner of the first prize will be awarded Rs 70 lakh, while for second prize, the winner will get Rs 10 lakh. Additionally, the winners of the third prize will get Rs 1 lakh and there is also a consolation prize of Rs 8,000.

For the unversed, the Nirmal NR-252 draw was conducted under the supervision of independent and professional judges. As per reports, the price of a single lottery ticket is Rs 30.

Winning numbers of Nirmal NR-252:

1st prize (Rs 70 lakh): ND 273062

2nd prize (Rs 10 lakh): NC 829364

3rd prize (Rs 1 lakh): NA 816743 ND 214622 NH 299370 NJ 538990 NC 238980 NB 420190 NE 794602 NF 792597 NG 591209 NK 787070 NL 743606 NM 810979

Once the results are announced, the participants are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results of the Nirmal NR-252 that will be published in Kerala Government Gazette. Those who win any amount need to surrender the winning tickets within 30 days. Also, the document verification process must be done within 30 days of result declaration, if anyone fails to do so, then the prize money of the lottery cannot be claimed.

Following that the winning ticket holders will have to show their winning lottery ticket along with proof of identification at the Kerala Lottery Office.

Anyone winning an amount of less than Rs 5,000 in the lottery can claim their money from any lottery shop that is present in the state. Those who win an amount of more than Rs 5,000 will have to go through the verification process at the lottery office. They will also have to submit valid identity proof to claim the winning amount.

For the uninitiated, the Kerala State Lottery Department was founded in the year 1967 by the Kerala government.