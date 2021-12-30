Interested individuals can check the KN-401 lottery results, once they are out, at the official website at https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/.

The Karunya Plus KN-401 lottery results will be announced by the Kerala State Lottery Department at 3 pm today, 30 December. Interested individuals can check the KN-401 lottery results, once they are out, at the official website at https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/.

The first prize of the Karunya Plus KN-401 will amount to Rs 80 lakh. The winner of the KN-401 second prize will take home Rs 10 lakh while the third prize winner will get Rs 1 lakh, according to MoneyControl.

The Karunya Plus KN-401 lottery draw will also have the fourth prize of Rs 5,000. The lottery draw will also give the fifth prize of Rs 1,000, the sixth prize of Rs 500 and the seventh prize of Rs 100. Certain lucky KN-401 prize winners will also take home a consolation prize of Rs 8,000.

Here is how to check the Karunya Plus KN-401 lottery results:

Visit the official Kerala lottery website at https://www.keralalotteryresult.net

Click on the link for the Karunya Plus KN-401 results that is given on the page

The Karunya Plus KN-401 results will appear on your screen. Check your lottery ticket number to see if you won any prize

The results of the Karunya Plus KN-401 lottery will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Lottery winners need to verify their winning KN-401 ticket numbers with the results published in the Gazette.

After verifying the numbers, Karunya Plus KN-401 lottery winners need to go to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram and surrender their tickets to claim their prize money. The winners also need to carry a valid identity proof to begin the verification process for the Karunya Plus KN-401 prize money. If the process is not completed within 30 days, the KN-401 prize money cannot be claimed.

People who have won an amount over Rs 5,000 in the Karunya Plus KN-401 lottery draw need to surrender their tickets to the lottery office or any government bank to get the prize money. Individuals who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000, can claim their KN-401 prize money from any lottery shop in the state.