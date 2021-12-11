Kerala lottery 2021: Karunya KR-527 results out today at 3 pm; first prize Rs 80 lakh

While the live results will be out at 3 PM, detailed results of the Karunya KR-527 lottery will be available on the website from 4 pm onwards.

The Karunya KR-527 lottery results will be declared by the Kerala State Lottery Department at 3 pm today, 11 December. The lottery result can be checked on the official website of the lottery department at https://www.keralalotteriesresults.in/.

While the live results will be out at 3 PM, detailed results of the Karunya KR-527 lottery will be available on the website from 4 pm onwards.

The lucky draw of the Karunya KR-527 lottery will be held at Thiruvananthapuram’s Gorky Bhavan by the state lottery department.

The first prize winner of the Karunya KR-527 lottery will receive an amount of Rs 80 lakh. The second prize winner will win Rs 5 lakh and the third prize winner will take home a sum of Rs 1 Lakh. A consolation prize of Rs 8,000 will also be given to certain winners of the KR-527 lottery.

As per Times of India, the price of a single Karunya KR 527 lottery ticket is Rs 30.

Here’s the process to claim the lottery prize

The Karunya KR 527 lottery results will be also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Once the results are declared, ticket holders have to thoroughly recheck and confirm their lottery ticket numbers with the declared result.

The winning ticket holders have to contact the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram and present themselves, along with submitting their winning ticket and valid identification proof. The verification process has to be carried out within a period of 30 days from the declaration of results, failing which, the prize money cannot be claimed.

Ticket holders who win Rs 5,000 or less as their lottery prize can claim their money from any lottery shop in Kerala. However, people who win more than Rs 5,000 need to submit their winning tickets along with a valid photo identification proof for verification at the State’s lottery office.

The Kerala State Lottery Department was established in the year 1967 and conducts seven weekly lotteries along with six bumper lotteries such as Monsoon lottery, Summer lottery, Pooja lottery, Thiruvonam lottery, Vishu lottery and Christmas New Year Bumper lottery.