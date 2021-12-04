Kerala Lottery 2021: Karunya KR-526 results to be out at 3 pm today; first prize Rs 80 lakh

The detailed results of the Karunya KR-526 lottery will be published after 4 pm on the website.

The results of the Karunya KR-526 lottery will be declared at 3 pm today, 4 December, by the Kerala State Lottery Department. People can check their results at the official website at https://www.keralalotteriesresults.in/. The detailed results of the Karunya KR-526 lottery will be published after 4 pm on the website.

The first prize of the Karunya KR-526 lottery is Rs 80 lakh. The person who wins the second prize will take home an amount of Rs 5 lakh while the winner of the third prize of the lottery will get Rs 1 lakh. The state lottery will also give a consolation prize of Rs 8,000 to some lucky people who brought the tickets.

The Karunya KR-526 draw will be held at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. For bringing transparency, the draw will be held in presence of independent judges.

As per New18, people can buy the Kerala lottery tickets from any authorised shop at a price of Rs 40. The state government operates as many as 5,000 ticket counters across 11 districts of the state.

Winners must recheck and confirm their lottery ticket numbers with Karunya KR-526 results that will be published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Once they confirm the numbers, they must contact the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram and present themselves at the office, along with their winning lottery ticket and valid identification proof. Winners need to surrender their Karunya KR-526 tickets to the lottery office within 30 days of the result declaration.

If the verification process is not completed within 30 days, winners lose any right to claim the Karunya KR-526 prize money.

People who win an amount of Rs 5,000 or less can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in the state. Winners who take home an amount greater than Rs 5,000 have to submit their lottery tickets to the bank or government lottery office, along with valid identity proof.

Since its establishment in 1967, the Kerala lottery department conducts seven weekly lotteries as well as six bumper lotteries such as the Summer, Monsoon, Pooja, Vishu, Thiruvonam and Christmas New Year Bumper lotteries.