Kerala lottery 2021: Akshaya AK-530 results to be out at 3 pm today; first prize Rs 70 lakh

The live results of the Akshaya AK-530 draw will be announced at 3 pm and detailed results will be available from 4 pm onwards.

The results for the Akshaya AK-530 lottery will be announced at 3 pm today, 29 December, by the Kerala State Lottery Department. AK-530 ticket holders can check their result on the official website at - https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/.

The live results of the Akshaya AK-530 draw will be announced at 3 pm and detailed results will be available from 4 pm onwards.

The first prize winner of the Akshaya AK-530 lottery will receive Rs 70 lakh. The second prize winner will take home Rs 5 lakh in the AK-530 draw while the third prize winner will get Rs 1 lakh.

The fourth prize winner will get an amount of Rs 5000 in the Akshaya AK-530 lottery draw. The fifth winner can take home Rs 2000, the sixth winner will get Rs 1000 and the seventh prize winner will get Rs 500. The eight prize holder will win Rs 100 and a consolation prize of Rs 8,000 will also be given to certain lucky Akshaya AK-530 lottery ticket holder.

The AK-530 results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette and ticket holders may verify their winning lottery numbers from there.

Winning Akshaya AK-530 ticket holders need to submit their lottery tickets at the Kerala lottery department office located in Thiruvananthapuram. A valid photo identification also needs to be presented at the lottery office for verification.

The process of verification should be carried out within 30 days of the Akshaya AK-530 result declaration, or else, the prize money cannot be claimed.

Those who win less than 5,000 in the Akshaya AK-530 lottery draw can claim their prize from any local lottery shop in Kerala. People who win more than Rs 5,000 in the AK-530 draw will have to go through the verification process at the Kerala Lottery Office.

Established in 1967, Kerala Lottery Department carried out its first lottery draw in 1968, as reported by Money Control. The State lottery department now rolls out seven weekly lotteries and six bumper lotteries which are Summer Bumper, Christmas New Year Bumper, Vishu Bumper, Thiruvonam Bumper, Monsoon Bumper and Pooja Bumper.