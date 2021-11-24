Kerala Lottery 2021: Akshaya AK-525 lucky draw results out at 3pm today; first prize Rs 70 lakh  

Lucky winners of Akshaya AK- 525 draw must first confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results that will be published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

The state lottery department in Kerala will put out the lucky draw results for the Akshaya AK- 525 at 3 pm today, 24 November. Those interested can check the live results by visiting the Kerala lottery department’s official website at http://www.keralalotteries.com/.

The live results will be available from 3 pm onwards while the complete list will be available from4 pm today. For the uninitiated, the lucky draw will take place near Bakery Junction at Gorky Bhavan, in Thiruvananthapuram. Furthermore, the Akshaya AK- 525 draw will be conducted under the supervision of two independent judges.

As for the prize money, one lucky winner of the first prize will be awarded Rs 70 lakh, while for second prize, the lucky ticket person will get Rs 5 lakh. Additionally, the winners of third prize will get Rs 1 lakh and a consolation prize of Rs 8,000 is also on the cards for some lucky winners.

Check how to claim the money:

Lucky winners of Akshaya AK- 525 draw must first confirm their winning tickets with the Kerala lottery results that will be published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

After finding their ticket number in the gazette, they are advised to report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram. To claim their prize, the winners must bring along identification proof with their winning tickets within 30 days of the announcement.

The verification process should be over within 30 days from the declaration of the Akshaya AK-525 results. Those lucky winners who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any registered lottery shop in the state.

Also, those who have won an amount above Rs 5,000 will have to first surrender their lottery tickets to the government lottery office or bank. Along with their tickets, they will have to produce identity proof for the claim.

Moreover, post the success of the Pooja Bumper draw, the state lottery department in Kerala will be organizing the Christmas XMas New Year Bumper 2022 BR-83.