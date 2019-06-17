Kerala KTET admit card 2019: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan released KTET 2019 admit card today; check details on ktet.kerala.gov.in

Kerala KTET admit card 2019 | The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan released the admit card for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) today (Monday, 17 June). The admit cards were available on the official website at around 4 pm. Candidates who have registered for the examination can now check and download their admit card from the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in.

The KTET will be held on 22 and 29 June. According to the official website, KTET I will be conducted in the morning shift while KTET II will be conducted during the evening shift. The KTET III and IV will be conducted on 29 June in morning and evening shift, respectively. The exam will be of two and half hour long and the morning shift will be from 10 am to 12.30 pm and the evening shift from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

Steps to download the KTET 2019 admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official KTET 2019 website.

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘Download Hall Ticket June 2019’

Step 3: On the new page that opens, enter your Application Number, Application ID, and select a Category from the drop-down list.

Step 4: Click on ‘Download’.

Step 5: KTET admit card 2019 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a print out of it.

Candidates are required to carry the admit card with them to the examination hall for the purposes of verification and identification.

The KTET exam is divided into four major categories — Category I for lower primary teachers and Category II for upper primary teachers. While Category III is for high school teachers, Category IV is for language and physical education teachers.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.