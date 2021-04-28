Kerala KTET 2021: Registrations begin at ktet.kerala.gov.in; check steps to apply here
Candidates are advised to regularly check the official portals for the latest updates in this regard.
The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan (KPB) is inviting applications for Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2021.
Those who want to apply will have to register through keralapareekshabhavan.in or ktet.kerala.gov.in.
Candidates can apply from 28 April till 6 May.
Aspirants can take a printout of their applications till 7 May.
Candidates can follow these simple steps to apply:
1. Visit either keralapareekshabhavan.in or ktet.kerala.gov.in
2. On the homepage, go to the ‘New Registration’ tab
3. Start filing the application. Enter the required details
4. Upload your recent scanned coloured photograph
5. Pay Rs 500 as examination fee. It can be paid only through an online method
7. Submit the form
8. After completion, you will receive an email regarding your application number and application id. Keep these safe for future reference
For General and OBC candidates, the fee is Rs 500 while for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Applicants, it is Rs 250. KTET is held in four categories:
1. Category I for Lower Primary Teacher
2. Category II for Upper Primary Teacher
3. Category III for High School Teacher
4. Category IV for Arabic, Urdu, Sanskrit, Hindi Language Teachers, Specialist Teachers, and Physical Education Teachers
KPB will announce the final exam date and the date for downloading admit cards later.
Candidates are advised to regularly check the official portals for the latest updates in this regard.
also read
Books of the week: From Aravind Mallagatti's Karya to Ashok Ferrey's The Unmarriageable Man, our picks
Our weekly roundup of books that should be on your radar.
CEE declares Kerala Management Admission Test results; check details at cee.kerala.gov.in
After qualifying, eligible candidates will be able to participate in the counselling round and apply for admissions to MBA courses
Oscars 2021: My Octopus Teacher, story of a female mollusk and her human companion, wins Best Documentary
Ten years in the making, My Octopus Teacher began as a personal video project by South African filmmaker Craig Foster to rekindle his connection with nature by observing an inquisitive female mollusk while free-diving near Cape Town.