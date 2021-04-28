Candidates are advised to regularly check the official portals for the latest updates in this regard.

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan (KPB) is inviting applications for Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2021.

Those who want to apply will have to register through keralapareekshabhavan.in or ktet.kerala.gov.in.

Candidates can apply from 28 April till 6 May.

Aspirants can take a printout of their applications till 7 May.

Candidates can follow these simple steps to apply:

1. Visit either keralapareekshabhavan.in or ktet.kerala.gov.in

2. On the homepage, go to the ‘New Registration’ tab

3. Start filing the application. Enter the required details

4. Upload your recent scanned coloured photograph

5. Pay Rs 500 as examination fee. It can be paid only through an online method

7. Submit the form

8. After completion, you will receive an email regarding your application number and application id. Keep these safe for future reference

Here’s the direct link.

For General and OBC candidates, the fee is Rs 500 while for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Applicants, it is Rs 250. KTET is held in four categories:

1. Category I for Lower Primary Teacher

2. Category II for Upper Primary Teacher

3. Category III for High School Teacher

4. Category IV for Arabic, Urdu, Sanskrit, Hindi Language Teachers, Specialist Teachers, and Physical Education Teachers

KPB will announce the final exam date and the date for downloading admit cards later.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official portals for the latest updates in this regard.