Once the registration window opens, candidates can apply for the exam on or before 6 May

Kerala KTET 2021: The Kerala Pareekshabhavan on Friday, 23 April released an official notification for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (K-TET) 2021 announcing that the application process is going to begin from 28 April. The advertisement has been released on the official website — ktet.kerala.gov.in.

Once the registration window opens, aspirants can apply for the exam by submitting the application form on or before 6 May. Also, the final printout of the form can be taken till 6 May.

The Kerala Pareekshabhavan will announce the exam date 20 days prior to the test. Meanwhile, the date for downloading the admit cards will be revealed in a few days.

Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases and situation, the exam date has not been announced yet.

Once the process begins, aspirants can follow these simple steps to register:

Step 1: Go to the official website, ktet.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, search and click on the link that reads, "Registration begins for Kerala TET May 2021"

Step 3: On clicking, a new page will appear

Step 4: Candidates will have to register and proceed with the application form

Step 5: Make the payments and click on the submit option. Save a copy

Eligibility Criteria: There is no age limit to appear for Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test

Application Fee: The online application fee is Rs. 500 for the general category candidates and Rs. 250 for applicants belonging to C/ST/PH/Blind category. Candidates should know that the application fee, once paid, is non-refundable.