Kerala Karunya KR-523 Lottery 2021: Results to be declared today; first prize at Rs 80 lakh

For the unversed, the lottery draw will be held by the Kerala lottery department at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, in the capital city Thiruvananthapuram.

The lottery department, Kerala will declare the results of Karunya KR-523 lottery today, 13 November. Once announced, people who have bought the lottery tickets can check the results by visiting the official website at http://www.keralalotteries.com/.

Moreover, the price of a single lottery ticket is Rs 30.

According to reports, the live results will be out by 3:00 pm while the complete results or names of the winners will be available on the website from 4:00 pm onwards. As per the prize money, the first winner will be awarded Rs 80 lakh, the second prize is of Rs 5 lakh while the third winner will get a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh. However, there is a consolation prize of Rs 8,000 also.

How to claim prize money?

The prize winners are directed to initially verify the winning numbers with the Kerala lottery results, which will be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Only after verifying the numbers, surrender the winning tickets within 30 days to the lottery department. The lottery winners must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram for the same.

Furthermore, to claim the prize money, winners are requested to bring their registered ticket and valid identity proof along with them.

People who will win less than Rs 5,000 can claim the prize money by visiting any lottery registered shop in the state. Additionally, those who win over Rs 5,000, will have to claim the prize money from a bank or government lottery office. Also, only after providing valid identity proof and the winning ticket, they will receive the cash amount registered to their ticket number.