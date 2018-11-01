You are here:
Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana celebrate Foundation Day; Modi, Kovind tweet wishes

India FP Staff Nov 01, 2018 13:17:54 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the people of Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana and Karnataka, five of the seven states that are celebrating their foundation day on Thursday, 1 November.

Modi wished the people of the states on Twitter, praising each state for their progress and praying for the happiness and wellbeing of the people of the states.

President of India, Ram Nath Kovind also greeted the people of five states and Lakshadweep, collectively and individually, wishing for the states and country to reach new heights.

Karnataka 

Karnataka celebrated its 63rd foundation day, also known as Karnataka Rajyotsav, with pomp and gaiety. Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy along with his cabinet and others took part in the Kanteerava Stadium ground celebrations in Bengaluru. He unveiled the yellow and red state flag as the Karnataka anthem penned by eminent Kannada poet Kuvempu was rendered by all present at the city centre.

On 1 November, 1956, Kannada-speaking areas of the erstwhile Bombay and Madras presidencies, along with an old Hyderabad region merged with old Mysore to form the new southern state.

Modi praised the rich history of the state and the people of Karnataka who have distinguished themselves in various fields.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also wished the people of Karnataka.

Kerala

On this day in 1956, the state of Kerala came into being by integrating the erstwhile Malabar, under the British rule during the colonial era, with the princely states of Travancore and Cochin. On the 62nd foundation day of Kerala, also known as Kerala Piravi, many prominent names including Modi, governor P Sathasivam and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor wished the people of Kerala.

Sathasivam greeted people of the state, saying, "I convey my heartfelt love and best wishes to the people of Kerala and Keralites all over the world, as we celebrate the 62nd year of the birth of our beloved State on 1st November."

Modi wished the people of Kerala with a Twitter post that said, "Kerala Piravi greetings! Kerala has a wonderful culture and has always emphasised on human empowerment. Its people have brought immense pride to India. I pray for the progress and prosperity of the people of Kerala. May all their aspirations be fulfilled in the times to come."

Tharoor said:

Madhya Pradesh

The state of Madhya Pradesh was formed on 1 November, 1956, by merging the princely state of Bhopal with the neighbouring states. A two-day event has been organised in Ravindra Bhavan auditorium in Bhopal, with more than 200 artistes belonging to diverse arts taking part in this celebration.

Calling the state India's heartland, Modi praised the progress of the state.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan wished the people of his state, promising to touch the new dimension of advancement.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh also wished the state saying, "I wish all the people of the state of Madhya Pradesh for the day of worship. Madhya Pradesh has established new criteria in recent years. I wish for the happiness and prosperity of all the people of the region on this occasion."

Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh was formed on 1 November, 2000, by carving 16 Chhattisgarhi-speaking southeastern districts out of the former state of Madhya Pradesh. Modi wished the people of Chhattisgarh on Twitter, stating that the vision of Atal Bihari Vajpayee was fulfilled with the foundation of the state.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh also wished his people, promising to take the state to new heights of development together.

Haryana

Also, celebrating its foundation day on Wednesday is Haryana, which was carved out of the former state of East Punjab on 1 November, 1966, on a linguistic basis. Modi calling the state a land of farmers conveyed his best wishes to the people of Haryana.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar also took to Twitter to wish the people of his state.

The Union Territories of Lakshwadeep, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar as well as states of Punjab and Rajasthan are also celebrating their foundation day on Friday.


Updated Date: Nov 01, 2018 13:17 PM

