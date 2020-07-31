Kerala HC Recruitment 2020: 33 Research Assistant posts notified on hckrecruitment.nic.in; apply from 5 to 25 August

Candidates applying for the post should have completed graduation in law. Students of final year/semester are also eligible to apply.

The Kerala High Court has released a notification for the recruitment of research assistants on its official website hckrecruitment.nic.in. The registration process will begin from 5 August and the last date to apply is 25 August.

As per the notification, the recruitment drive is being carried out to fill 33 vacancies. The appointment of the research assistants will be for a period of two years.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of viva voce examination. Those applying for the post should be born between 26 August 1992 and 25 August 1998. Those finalised will receive an honorarium of Rs 30,000 per month.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, candidates applying for the post should have completed graduation in law. Students of final year/semester are also eligible to apply.

Applications of final year law students will only be considered after they produce their final year mark list and percentage certificate within 45 days from the date of closure of the process.

The online recruitment process consists of two steps. The first step is for new applicants while the second step is for already registered ones. A candidate's online application is complete only if he/she finishes both the steps. This includes the submission of applications by clicking the ‘final submission’ option available in the second step.

As per the notification, only 132 candidates with the highest percentage of marks in the LLB examination will be called for viva voce. A weightage of 5 percent each will be given for doctorate in law and post-graduation in law.

The list of candidates who will be shortlisted for viva voce will be published on the recruitment portal. Candidates have been advised to visit the recruitment portal of the Kerala High Court to check updates of the process.