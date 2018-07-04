Kerala govt to reserve two seats per course for transgender students in all universities, affiliated colleges

Thiruvananthapuram: Transgender students will now get reservation in universities and affiliated colleges in Kerala. The state government has issued an order reserving two additional seats exclusively for transgender members in all courses in universities and affiliated arts and science colleges in the state.

The admission of transgenders in the reserved seats would be subject to the fulfilment of qualification, the order issued by the Higher Education Department said. The objective of the move is to provide the marginalised group better opportunities for higher education and bring them to the forefront of society, official sources said.

The order is based on a recommendation of the Social Justice Department. "Due to societal issues, these students often have to discontinue their studies or join other academic institutions after an academic year or after the admission process is closed," the order said. The CPI(M)-led LDF government had recently decided to provide shelter homes for transgenders who would join the continuing education programme of the state's Literacy Mission.

A recent survey conducted by the Mission has found that around 50 percent members of the transgender community survive on a monthly income of Rs 1,000 or less. While 28.53 percent of the survey had a monthly income between Rs 1,000 and Rs 5,000, 19.46 percent earned between Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000 a month. A total of 20.35 percent of transgenders, the surveys revealed, were

unemployed, and over 30 percent were engaged in some form of self-employment.

