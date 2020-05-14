Kerala govt starts online training for primary school teachers on KITE Victers channel from today

Training for primary school teachers in Kerala through the KITE Victers channel and online mode has begun from Thursday, 14 May.

The sessions will be available at victers.kite.kerala.gov.in and on the KITE VICTERS mobile app. The lectures can be watched on the KITE Victers YouTube channel and the teachers’ Samagra portal too. The sessions will be conducted daily at 10.30

am and 2.30 pm, reports said.

The first lecture on Thursday morning was on the topic ‘Teacher in the classroom’ and was presided over by Kerala minister for general education, C Ravindranath.

It was followed by a lecture on school safety during natural disasters and epidemics by Muralee Thummarukudy, chief of Disaster Risk Reduction, UN Environment Programme. This was followed by a class on hygiene, health, and disease prevention on Thursday afternoon.

On Friday, Kerala Startup Mission CEO Saji Gopinath will deliver lecture on new trends in Information Technology. A class on Information and Communications Technology will be taken by KITE CEO Anvar Sadath. These classes will be followed by a lecture on trends in English language.

On 18 May, lectures on science and mathematics will be delivered. The next day, classes on language studies, inclusive education, models for investigative learning and individual master plan for children will be held. Sessions on social science, social consciousness and confidence in studies among students and teachers will be conducted too.

Like all other states in the country the Kerala education department is doing its best to ensure that the learning process isn’t hampered due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Kerala has reported over 530 cases of COVID-19 and four deaths. More than 480 people have recovered from the deadly disease in the state.