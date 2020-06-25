Kerala govt issues yellow alert for seven dams as state receives torrential rainfall; IMD says similar weather conditions expected for 4 days

Thiruvananthapuram: Due to the torrential rainfall in Kerala, the administration has issued yellow alert for seven dams across the state signalling that water could be released today.

The dams Neyyar Dam in Thiruvananthapuram district, Bhoothathankett in Ernakulam, Malankara in Idukki district, Moolathara in Palakkad, Karapuzha in Wayanad, Kuttiyadi in Kozhikkode and Pazhassi in Kannur are on yellow alert.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), for the next four days, fairly widespread rainfall will also cover parts of south peninsular India. Kerala and Mahe to experience similar weather conditions on 26 and 27 June.