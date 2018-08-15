Kerala Floods Latest Updates: The Tamil Nadu government has agreed to draw more water from the Mullaperiyar Dam, following neighbouring Kerala's request and Home Minister Rajnath Singh's intervention

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has requested Home Minister Rajnath Singh to send additional teams of Indian Army, NDRF and Army Engineering Corps to the state to help with the relief and rescue operations. In a tweet, Vijayan's office said that a C-17 aircraft and more dinghy boats were also requested for transporting equipment to the affected areas.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan briefed the Kerala Governor about the losses suffered by the state due to the present heavy rains, floods, landslides and the rising water level in various dams and the relief and rescue measures being taken by the government. He informed Governor P Sathasivam that the state government was keeping close vigil on the situation and that the disaster management authority of the State was working in co-ordination with all other departments of the state and central forces such as Indian Army, navy, air force, coast guard and NDRF.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to his Tamil Nadu counterpart, E Palaniswami seeking his intervention in lowering the water level in the Tamil Nadu-managed Mullaperiyar Dam. Currently, the water level in Mullaperiyar Dam has reached 142 feet. The Kerala chief minister asked that it should be lowered till at least 139 feet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, spoke to Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the phone, asking about the flood situation in the state. Modi later tweeted about his interaction with Vijayan and said that the central government will provide all assistance needed to tackle the natural disaster.

The Kerala Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has informed that the discharge of water from Idukki dam will be increased to 1500 cumecs at 5 pm. I was increased from 1300 cumecs at 3 pm to 1400 cumecs at 4 pm

Unceasing heavy rains battered Kerala on Wednesday killing eight more people and taking the death toll to 47 since August 8, forcing Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to seek generous public contributions to battle the worst floods in nearly a century.

Of the 14 districts, as many as 11 including Idukki, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Malappuram, Pathanamthitta, Kannur and Ernakulam are on red alert, an official euphemism to mean that huge devastation was expected. The Cochin airport was shut till Saturday after flood waters entered the complex.

Thrissur, Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts are on orange alert, asking the authorities and people to be prepared as there was a higher likelihood of bad weather.

Those reported dead on Wednesday included a couple in Malappuram who were crushed after their house crumbled. Their six-year-old child is missing.

A person died in a Munnar lodge as it crashed. A 70-year-old woman near Pathanamthitta was electrocuted as her house was submerged. Landslides in Malappuram claimed lives too.

In a first, sluice gates of 33 dams across Kerala have been opened, following incessant rains since late Tuesday. More rains have been forecast till Saturday.

More and more people are pouring into relief camps, including those who had earlier returned to their homes in Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Malappuram and Wayanad districts.

The capital district on Wednesday witnessed heavy rains, submerging several low lying areas. Officials hurriedly opened 14 relief camps.

The famed tourist destination in Munnar has been closed for traffic, following flooding at the Old Munnar town.

The Sabarimala temple has warned pilgrims not to reach the shrine in view of the surging river waters in the vicinity.

Although special prayers were listed for Wednesday, the temple was closed to devotees as the river Pamba was in spate.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Vijayan took the Independence Day salute despite rains here and urged everyone to contribute generously to overcome the challenge of the floods and its destruction.

The Idukki dam floodgates were reopened late on Tuesday as the water level in the Periyar river and its tributaries flowing through Ernakulam and Thrissur districts rose menacingly.

The shutters of the Mullaperiyar dam were opened at 2.35 a.m. after its water level crossed 140 feet.

People living in and around the dam were evacuated late on Tuesday.

The Cochin International Airport was on Wednesday closed till Saturday afternoon after water released from the Idukki dam flooded the area.

Airport Director A.C.K. Nair called the development "unprecedented".

"Why we decided to take this step is because since last night dams like Idukki, Mullaperiyar, Idamalayar have opened their shutters. The water released reaches the Periyar river and one of its tributaries flows close to the airport and it is overflowing, sending the waters to our operational area," said Nair.

He pointed out that with more rains predicted in the coming days, it was decided to close down the airport operations.

"Once the water recedes, it will take us 24 hours to clean up the area. Then only flights will resume. As of now we have decided to close down the airport till 2 p.m. of August 18," said Nair.

Cochin airport is one of the three international airports in the state, besides being the busiest.

The heaviest rains and floods since 1924 have caused massive destruction. Over 50,000 people are in relief camps and the damage to crops and properties is estimated to be over Rs 8,000 crore.