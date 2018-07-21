You are here:
Kerala floods: Toll rises to 41; Centre sanctions Rs 80 crore as assistance to deal with 'unprecedented rain'

India Press Trust of India Jul 21, 2018 14:57:45 IST

Kochi: The Centre has sanctioned Rs 80 crore to Kerala as initial assistance to deal with "unprecedented rains and floods," Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju said on Saturday.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju assess flood situation in Kerala. Twitter/Kiren Rijiju@KirenRijiju

A central government team headed by Rijiju and accompanied by Union tourism minister Alphons Kannanthanam arrived in Kochi on Saturday morning. The team will visit the rain-affected districts, including Kottayam, Alappuzha and Ernakulam.

"We issued Rs 80 crore yesterday (Friday) and the state government has some amount," Rijiju said, adding the Centre and the state would work together to deal with the situation. He said damages caused due to flooding was being calculated. "We will extend whatever possible help from the Government of India because Kerala has witnessed unprecedented rains and floods. We are with the people of Kerala and the central government will do whatever is required," he told reporters.

Meanwhile, a defence spokesperson said the Southern Naval Command (SNC) has sent five teams to Alappuzha district to assist the civil administration in disaster relief. The teams were dispatched after a request by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in view of widespread inundation and water-logging in the state.

Each team comprises five members and is equipped with inflatable gemini boats and other equipment including diving sets, the spokesperson said. The SNC is ready to offer assistance with food and medical services if required by the administration, he added.

The toll in rain-related incidents in Kerala has gone up to 41 since the onset of monsoon on 29 May. As many as 1.18 lakh people have taken refuge in 606 relief camps across Kerala, as rains continued to batter several parts of the state.


Updated Date: Jul 21, 2018 14:57 PM

