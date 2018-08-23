You are here:
Kerala floods: Thomas Isaac implores Centre to accept aid offered by UAE, says national disaster policy permits it

India FP Staff Aug 23, 2018 18:45:28 IST

Kerala’s finance minister Thomas Isaac on Thursday implored the Centre to accept aid offered by a ‘friendly foreign government,’ referring to assistance from the UAE.

File image of Kerala finance minister Thomas Isaac. News18

In an exclusive interview to CNN News18Isaac said, “Here’s a friendly foreign govt that has a lot of cultural ties with this part (Kerala) of India. More than half of the population residing there belong to Kerala. The country offered, we never asked anybody (for aid).”

He further said, “There is a national disaster policy management plan, Chapter 9 on international co-operation which says that in such circumstances...if a foreign government voluntary offers, the central government can consider it,” Isaac said.

On Wednesday, Isaac had said on Twitter:

Earlier, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said his government would approach Prime Minister Narendra Modi, if needed, to get the aid cleared.

The UAE has offered the maximum amount (Rs 700 crore) of aid to Kerala for flood relief. Other countries which have offered substantial sums of money are Qatar ($5 million) and Maldives ($50,000).

 


Updated Date: Aug 23, 2018 18:45 PM

