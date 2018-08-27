You are here:
Kerala floods: Rahul Gandhi to begin two-day visit to Chengannur, Alappuzha in deluge-affected areas from tomorrow

India Asian News International Aug 27, 2018 10:33:02 IST

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi will pay a two-day visit to flood-affected areas of Kerala from Tuesday onwards.

Rahul will reach the capital city of Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday following which he will visit the flood-affected areas of Chengannur, Alappuzha and Angamaly.

On the second day of his visit, the Congress chief is scheduled to visit Wayanad district.

Earlier on Saturday, Rahul had expressed his solidarity with the people of Kerala and tweeted, "This is a difficult time for the people of Kerala. In relief camps and homes across the state, people are grieving for their loved ones. On this Onam let us pledge to put aside our differences, stand united together and focus on the task of #RebuildingKerala."

Kerala has been facing the worst flood in a century, which claimed lives of as many as 357 people.


Updated Date: Aug 27, 2018 10:33 AM

