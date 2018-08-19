Kerala floods: Punjab govt sends truckloads of relief materials, says it stands with people of rain-battered state

Ludhiana: The Punjab government dispatched on Saturday truckloads of one lakh packets of relief material to flood-hit people in Kerala from the city.
More than 190 people have lost their lives in the floods in Kerala, as per state disaster management authority.
The trucks carrying relief material were flagged off by Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu and Member of Parliament Ravneet Singh Bittu from Guru Nanak Stadium, in Ludhiana, an official release said.
Ashu and Bittu said the relief material dispatched on Saturday comprises one lakh packets that consist of sugar, tea, biscuits, powdered milk, water bottles etc.
They informed that to ensure that the relief material reaches Kerala soon, it has been sent by air from the Halwara Air Force Station.
They said the Punjab government was standing rock solid with the people of Kerala in this hour of crisis.
They said relief material would be dispatched from other districts as well.
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has announced Rs 10 crore worth of immediate relief for the flood-ravaged state of Kerala.
Updated Date: Aug 19, 2018 07:53 AM
