Kerala floods: Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins aerial survey to gauge damage after meeting top government officials

Kochi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday began his aerial survey of the massive loss and destruction triggered by the torrential rains in Kerala, after it was initially called off due to bad weather.
The Prime Minister's first attempt was cancelled due to rains prevailing at the Kochi Naval airbase.
#WATCH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducts an aerial survey of flood affected areas. PM has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh per person to the next kin of the deceased and Rs.50,000 to those seriously injured, from PM’s National Relief Funds (PMNRF). #KeralaFloods pic.twitter.com/T6FYNVLmMu
— ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2018
Following the cancellation, Modi chaired a meeting with Governor P Sathasivam, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other officials and witnessed a video presentation of the widespread destruction across the state.
Modi, who arrived in the state capital on Friday night, flew in to Kochi on Saturday morning. He will return to Delhi later the same day.
Overflowing rivers and a series of landslides have resulted in the death of 180 people as of Saturday morning, with over 3 lakh others forced to move to some 2,000 relief camps.
Updated Date: Aug 18, 2018 11:47 AM
