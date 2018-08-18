Kerala floods: PM Narendra Modi's aerial survey of flood-affected districts called off due to bad weather, may try again

Kochi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aerial survey to witness the massive loss and destruction triggered by the torrential rains in Kerala was called off on Saturday due to bad weather, state government officials said.
Modi, who arrived in the state capital on Friday night, flew in to Kochi earlier in the morning.
The Prime Minister was to be accompanied in his survey by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, State Revenue Minister E Chandrasekheran and other top state officials.
His visit comes at a time when the Congress-led opposition has been demanding immediate deployment of the Army since the state government has been unable to deal with the crisis.
Overflowing rivers and a series of landslides have resulted in the death of 180 people as of Saturday morning, with over 3 lakh others forced to move to some 2,000 relief camps.
Before returning to Delhi from Kochi, the Prime Minister will chair a meeting to discuss the situation.
Rains subsided on Saturday morning resulting in the water level in Idukki and parts of Ernakulam and Thrissur districts coming down.
But on Friday night, air lifting could not take place in Chengannur as the incessant rains continued in the region.
Updated Date: Aug 18, 2018 09:41 AM
