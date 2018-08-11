You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Kerala floods: Pinarayi Vijayan announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia for kin of dead; those who lost home and property to get Rs 10 lakh

India Indo-Asian News Service Aug 11, 2018 16:16:40 IST

Wayanad: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday announced the ex-gratia payment of Rs four lakh each to the kin of those who lost their lives in the devastating floods that have hit the state.

The floods have claimed 27 lives so far. The deaths were reported from Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram districts since Wednesday, when heavy rains hit Kerala.

File image of Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. News18

File image of Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. News18

Vijayan made the announcement while presiding over a review meeting held in Wayanad to discuss the loss and destruction caused due to the heavy rains over the past four days.

The chief minister earlier undertook an aerial survey of the flood-affected districts along with Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, Chief Secretary Tom Jose and Kerala Police Chief Loknath Behra.

After failing to land in Idukki, the team reached Wayanad, where at the meeting he also announced compensation of Rs four lakh each to all those who lost their homes, while those who had lost both their homes and other properties would get Rs 10 lakh.

Each person put up in relief camps would receive Rs 3,800, Vijayan said.

Chennithala after the meeting told the media that in Wayanad the need of the hour was medical camps.

Wayanad had come under severe stress on account of the rains that have led to large-scale destruction of property due to landslides. Around 10,000 people in the district are languishing in some 200 relief camps.

Vijayan and his team also visited the camps and interacted with the people. They pledged them all help and support.

From Wayanad, Vijayan and the team left for Kochi.


Updated Date: Aug 11, 2018 16:16 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See






A great idea, doesn’t always sound great



Top Stories




Cricket Scores