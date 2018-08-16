You are here:
Kerala floods: Navy deploys 21 rescue and diving teams with Gemini boats on Day 7 of Operation Madad

India Asian News International Aug 16, 2018 09:15:58 IST

Kochi: On the seventh day of Operation Madad, Southern Naval Command deployed 21 rescue and diving teams with Gemini boats in flood-hit Kerala as the monsoon has intensified in the state.

As the flood situation in the state is deteriorating day by day, a total of four teams went out on Wednesday to augment those already deployed in the areas. More than 81 people were rescued on Wednesday and many of them were also provided with food and shelter by setting up a rescue camp.

Overall, five naval teams with five Gemini boats were deployed at different places in the Wayanad district. Two teams were at Thalapuzha, and one team each at Porunnannur, Anchukunnu and Wayanad respectively. The Wayanad team was employed for assisting the civil administration in the distribution of relief material and vehicle management while the other four teams were deployed in general rescue operations.

Seven teams with one Gemini boat each are deployed in Ernakulam district at various places. One team is set up on Pizhala Island and is continuously patrolling the flood-hit area. The team has been interacting with the inhabitants of the island and providing assurances for their safety.

One team stationed at Edapally under the District Collector (Ernakulam) has rescued two persons till now from flooded houses at Kunnukara. Three teams deployed around Perumbavur were able to rescue in excess of 45 stranded people and is carrying out further relief operations. Two diving teams have been sent to North Paravur to undertake rescue operations.

Subsequently, based on the request received from the district collector, these two teams along with four more teams have proceeded to Aluva for augmenting rescue efforts there in light of the Periyar being in spate.

As the flooding was reported near Varapuzha residential area, a primary school has been turned into a relief camp by Naval Armament Depot (NAD) wherein relocation of rescued persons is in progress. Meals and lodging arrangements for rescued people have been arranged from the pooled resources of Defence Services Corps (DSC), NAD and the civil administration.

A Medical Inspection (MI) room has also been set up with civil assistance for providing first aid to the rescued. Three columns of relief teams have been put on standby at Naval Base, Kochi to meet any other requirement.

Also, the naval hospital, INHS Sanjivani is prepared and standing by with medical brick (packages) to provide medical aid, while INS Venduruthy is standing by for setting up community kitchen.

So far, at least 67 people have lost their lives in the havoc created by incessant rains in Kerala.

On Wednesday morning, Indian Meteorological Department had issued a red alert for eight districts of the state. It had predicted heavy to very heavy rains at most places in Wayanad, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasargode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Idukki and Ernakulam Districts until Thursday.

Follow Kerala floods LIVE updates here


