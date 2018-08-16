Kerala floods: Naveen Patnaik speaks to Pinarayi Vijayan, Odisha government announces Rs 5 crore assistance

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government Thursday announced a financial assistance of Rs 5 crore for flood-ravaged Kerala, where the death toll in the second spell of monsoon fury since 8 August has risen to 75.

"Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik talked to his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan over telephone, following which the financial aid was announced," the CMO said.

Chief Minister @Naveen_Odisha announced assistance of five crores rupees for relief and restoration of the damage caused by floods in Kerala and expressed solidarity with those affected by the extreme weather event — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) August 16, 2018

"Patnaik also offered any other kind of support required to tackle the calamity, as Odisha has expertise in dealing with disasters like flood and cyclone," it said.

The situation in the state was "extremely grave", said Vijayan, who spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Rajnath Singh Thursday morning, seeking more Central assistance for relief operations.

Heavy rains continue to batter most parts of Kerala, especially Pathanamthitta, Ernakukam and Alappuzha districts, where several people, including children and elderly, are trapped in their houses.

