Kerala floods updates: Narendra Modi reaches Thiruvananthapuram, will take aerial survey of state tomorrow

India FP Staff Aug 17, 2018 23:34:00 IST
  • 23:34 (IST)

    Helplines numbers for all Kerala districts

    District collectors' numbers for rescue 
     

    Thiruvananthapuram
    0471-2730067
    0471-2730045
    8547610015

    Assist. Commissioner(DM)
    Mob No-8547610004

    2
    Kollam
    0474-2794004
    9447557736
    Commissioner
    Mob No-8547610000

    3
    Pathanamthitta
    0468-2222515
    8547610039
     
    4
    Alappuzha
    0477-2238630
    8547610047
     
    5
    Kottayam
    0481-2562201
    8547610057
     
    6
    Idukki
    0486-2232242
    0486-2232303
    8547610061
     
    7
    Eranaakulam
    0484-2422282
    854710077
     
    8
    Trissur
    0487-2362424
    8547610085
     
    9
    Palakkad
    0491-2505309
    8547610097
     
    10
    Malappuram
    0483-2736320
    854716007
     
    11
    Kozhikod
    0495-2371002
    854716018
     
    12
    Wayanad
    04936-202251
    04936-202230
    8547616023
     
    13
    Kannur
    0497-2713266
    0497-2700645
    8547616034
     
    14
    Kasaragod
    0499-4257700
    9447726900


    Details of SSP/SP's of District Kerala
    S.No
    Name District
    Mobile
    Office No
    Residential No
    Fax No
    1
    SP TVM RL
    9497996985
    0471-2315803
    2317545
    2315803

    2
    SP KLM City
    9497996908
    0474-2764422
    5459555
    2744165

    3
    SP PTA
    9497996983
    0468-2222636
    2222637
    2222636

    4
    SP ALPY
    9497999682
    0477-2239326
    2230527
    2263600

    5
    SP KTM
    9497996980
    0481-2564700
    2578115
    2564700

    6
    SP IDI
    9497996981
    04862-232354
    2233004
    2233006

    7
    SP EKM RL
    9497996979
    0484-2623550
    2604080
    2623550

    8
    SP TSR RL
    9497996978
    0487-2361000
    2363601
     
    9
    SP PKD
    9497996977
    0491-2534011
    2533276
    2534011

    10
    SP  MPM
    9497996976
    0483-2734377
    2734384
    2734377

    11
    SP KKD RL
    9497996975
    0496-2523100
    2517988
    2523100

    12
    SP WYD
    9497996974
    04936-202525
    202500
    202525

    13
    SP KNR
    9497996973
    0497-2763330
    2763331
    2763330

    14
    SP KSD
    9497996972
    04994-257401
    255301
    230401

    15
    SP TRAFFIC SZ
    9447105619
    0471-2324001
     
     
    16
    SP TRAFFIC NZ
    9497996437
    0495-2769190

  • 23:29 (IST)

    Pinarayi Vijayan received Narendra Modi at Thiruvananthapuram airport  

  • 23:26 (IST)

    Telangana govt extends Rs 25 cr help to flood-ravaged Kerala 

    The Telangana government today announced an assistance of Rs 25 crore to rain-ravaged Kerala. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has directed Chief Secretary S K Joshi to see that the money reaches Kerala immediately, an official release said.
     
     
    Rao has also instructed that water purifying machines worth Rs 2.50 crore be supplied to Kerala as drinking water gets polluted due to floods, it said. The chief Minister has appealed to industrialists, prominent persons in IT sector and others in Telangana to help the rain-hit state, it said. 

  • 23:19 (IST)

    Andhra Pradesh announces Rs 10 crore aid to rain-battered Kerala
     

    The Andhra Pradesh government has announced a financial assistance of Rs 10 crore to the rain-ravaged state. Expressing grief over the devastation, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said his government would extend all possible help to Kerala. "Our moral support will always be there. We will also help the state in kind and other ways as well," the CM said in a statement. He hoped that the situation in the state would return to normal soon. PTI

  • 22:57 (IST)

    Narendra Modi lands in Kerala

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has landed in Kerala's capital Thiruvananthapuram. He will stay overnight at the Kerala Raj Bhawan and will conduct an aerial survey of the flood-hit state on Saturday morning. 

  • 22:49 (IST)

    Telangana, Delhi, Punjab assure total of Rs 45 cr help as reports say state suffered loss of over Rs 10,000 cr

    Telangana chief minister has offered Rs 25 crore assistance, while Delhi and Punjab have offered Rs 10 crore each to help flood-hit Kerala. Conservative estimates so far have suggested that the state has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 10,000 crore, however, an official figure is yet to be released.

  • 22:47 (IST)

    Meanwhile, Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy to review flood situation in state tomorrow

    Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy will visit Kodagu tomorrow and review the relief operations in the district. He will chair a high-level meeting regarding the flood situation in the state at 10.30 am tomorrow in Krishna and then leave for Kodagu. He'll visit rain-affected areas in Nanjangood and Kabini on Sunday. 

  • 22:32 (IST)

    DGCA caps domestic airlines fare to/ from Kerala in view of floods

    The  Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), which held talks with the carriers, said it is constantly monitoring airfares on 32 direct routes operating to/from Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, Coimbatore and Mangalore. "Spike in airfare on a few routes have been observed. Airlines concerned have been advised to cap the airfare on these flights," it added.

    "Domestic airlines have also been advised to ensure that airfares to/from Thiruvananthapuram/Kozhikode airports in Kerala and nearby airports in Mangalore and Coimbatore are kept at optimal level proportionate to sector distance so that travelling public is not inconvenienced," DGCA said. Accordingly, airlines have been requested to cap the maximum fare at Rs 10,000 on longer routes and around Rs 8,000 on shorter routes to/from Kerala and nearby airports. PTI

  • 22:28 (IST)

    DGCA asks domestic airlines to mount services for flood-hit Kerala 

    In view of closure of Cochin airport, DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) has asked scheduled domestic airlines to mount additional flights for Thiruvananthapuram and Calicut airports. Out of 71 arrivals and 74 departures of scheduled domestic airlines to/from Cochin, 23 arrivals and 24 departures have been rescheduled. 

    Additionally, 19 arrivals/departures have been mounted to/from Trivandrum, Calicut and Coimbatore airports. Nine foreign carriers operating to Cochin have also rescheduled their flights to/from Trivandrum. 

  • Thousands stranded from three straight days in Chengannur, local MLA seeks urgent help

    "The situation in Chenagnnur in Pathanamthitta is getting worse with every passing moment. Thousands are stranded for the third day without food water and medicines in some of the most interior areas. Unless urgent steps are taken to reach them we could be in for huge casualties," Saji Cherian, CPI(M)'s MLA from Chengannur said. 

  • 21:51 (IST)

    Several families stuck in Angamaly for last 24 hours

  • 21:47 (IST)

    WCD Ministry to send food packets, relief material to Kerala 

    Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi said that she has asked her department to coordinate with relief and rescue operations. She tweeted: "Deeply anguished by the critical condition of Kerala. I have asked my team to extend full support to the Government of Kerala in rescue and relief operations. To aid distressed Children stuck in this massive calamity, I have arranged 100 MT of Ready-To-Eat Food.  Have also assured the State Govt. for more supplies.
    Praying for well-being and safety of Children."

  • 21:31 (IST)

    In Karnataka's Kodagu, 1 column of army deployed; over 1000 people rescued

    The Indian Army deployed one coloumn in Karnataka's Kodagu district following heavy rainfall and landslips. The army evacuated over 1,000 people in the area. 

  • 21:16 (IST)

    Insurers asked to expeditiously settle claims

    With Kerala reeling under one of the worst floods, Indian Railways on Friday sent over 2.8 lakh liter of drinking water to the state through wagons and also bottled water.

    "The Southern Railway has dispatched one water special consisting of seven wagons with water tank from the Erode Junction station at 4 p.m. today with 2.8 lakh liter of drinking water," Rajesh Dutt Bajpai, Director Media Railway Ministry, said. "Today 2,740 cartons were despatched from Parassala Rail Neer plant. Another 10,000 cartons of water bottles (1,00,000 bottles) from IRCTC's Parassala plant in Kerala is under progress," he said, adding that about 15,000 cartons with water bottles are being despatched from IRCTC's Palur Plant in Tamil Nadu. 

  • 21:03 (IST)

    Southern Naval Command puts its weight behind Operation Madad; 58 teams deployed 

    Even as the flood situation continued to remain dire all across Kerala, Southern Naval Command had deployed a total of 58 rescue and diving teams with Gemini boats in multiple locations as of 4:30 PM on 17 Aug 18, the ninth day of Operation Madad.

    Eighteen more teams were sent out to various locations since early morning, to augment the rescue teams. A total of 10 and 9 diving/ rescue  teams with Gemini boats were received from Eastern Naval Command and  Western Naval Command respectively.

    More than 3000 people have been rescued till date by the SNC  and continuous efforts are on to bring the flood affected people to safety and also provide them essential relief supplies such as food and water. Today 310 people have been rescued by the boats and 176 by aircraft as of 4.30 pm. 

  • 21:01 (IST)

    Odisha govt opens helpline for state residents stuck in Kerala; call numbers 1070 and 0674-2534177

    The Odisha government Friday opened a helpline for the Odia community under distress in Kerala, hit by a flood-like situation there. The helpline which would be operated from the office of the Special Relief Commissioner, Bhubaneswar could be reached at 1070 and 0674-2534177. 

    This comes a day after around 130 labourers from Odisha stuck at Odapally area of Kerala made a video and broadcasted it appealing to the state govt to come to their rescue. Meanwhile, the Special Relief Commissioner from Odisha Bishnupada Sethi has also written to the Additional Chief Secretary, Disaster Management of the Kerala government requesting him to ensure all adequate support to them like food, drinking water and others. 

    Input by Saurabh Sharma, 101 Reproters

  • 20:25 (IST)

    17 trains between Karnataka and Kerala cancelled, 8 partially cancelled and 2 diverted due to heavy rains, landslips, flash floods

     

  • 20:16 (IST)

    Southern Railways dispatches 3 special trains with 2.8 lakh litres water to Kerala 

  • 20:04 (IST)

    Narendra Modi leaves for Kochi, will conduct aerial survey across state tomorrow

  • Kerala govt calls back minister K Raju from Germany visit following Opposition backlash 

    Kerala Forest Minister K Raju, who went to Germany to take part in the World Malayali Global Council conference, was called back by his Communist Party of India after it kicked off a controversy. The minister who was given the charge of coordinating the rescue and relief operations in Kottayam district had left the state at a time when the district was reeling under severe flood. Though several other ministers, MPs including Shashi Tharoor and MLAs were invited only Raju and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MP ET Mohamed Basheer went for the conference. Kottayam district has been under red alert for the last one week.

  • 19:51 (IST)

    Respite from rains in the state capital, Thiruvananthapuram

    Thiruvananthapuram limped back to normalcy as there was some respite for the rains on Thursday and Friday. Water has started receding in the flood-hit areas of the district, said a media release from the District Information Office. As there were no heavy showers reported on Thursday, works to drain water from the water-logged areas and sanitation works could be conducted, helping in a quick recovery of the district. Many who were rehabilitated in relief camps have returned to their homes. However, more than 7000 are still being accommodated in relief camps in the flood-hit areas in the district.

    Deepu Aby Varghese/101Reporters

  • 19:42 (IST)

    ICICI bank pledges Rs 10 crore, Star India to donate Rs 2 crore for Kerala flood relief 

    ICICI Bank today announced that it will contribute Rs.10 crore to aid the state government and the local authorities in their efforts to provide relief and assistance in the flood-affected regions of Kerala. The majority of the contribution will be extended to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund. The Bank will also contribute to the District Collectors’ efforts in all the 14 districts of the state to help in the supply of essential commodities like clothes, food items, medicines, sanitation & hygiene products and others.  

    Similarly, broadcasting major Star India also said it would donate Rs 2 crore to the Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund as its contribution towards
    relief and rehabilitation in the rain-ravaged state. Additionally, Asianet employees have pledged  Rs 25 lakh to the relief work in state, a company statement said.

  • 19:39 (IST)

    Food packets airdropped in Pathanamthitta 

    Food collected at Trivandrum International Airport for thousands of flood victims in Pathanamthitta was airdropped and distributed under the supervision of district officials. The Indian Army has requested all those trying to help the flood victims in Kerala to drop off dry food packets at collection centres.  

    Deepu Aby Varghese/101Reporters

  • 19:15 (IST)

    Authorities appeal people to send only dry food items for distribution in flood-hit areas

    The army officials involved in rescue in disaster-hit areas of Kerala have clarified that only dry food items can be distributed among the victims. Food items that require no cooking and that are free of water content are needed for distribution. The clarification came as many people have been donating cooked food at the collection centres, which would only be wasted, without reaching the beneficiaries. The media release from Thiruvananthapuram District Information office said that people should heed this suggestion from the army and contribute drinking water bottles, rice flakes (aval), jaggery, biscuits, dry fruits, buns, chocolates etc.

    Deepu Aby Varghese/101Reporters

  • 19:12 (IST)

    Indian Navy and NDRF carry out combined ops in interior parts of Wayanad

    Image Courtesy Indian Navy PRO

  • 19:09 (IST)

    Punjab CM announces Rs 10 crore immediate relief for flood-ravaged Kerala

    Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has announced Rs 10 crore immediate relief for the flood-ravaged Kerala, where 106 people died on a single day yesterday as the state plunged deeper into misery with hospitals facing shortage of oxygen and fuel stations running dry.
     
    According to an official statement, while Rs 5 crore is being transferred from the Punjab Chief Minister's Relief Fund to Kerala counterpart's relief fund, the remaining Rs 5 crore will be in the form of ready-to-eat food material and other supplies, to be flown there with the help of the Defence Ministry.

  • 19:07 (IST)

    Defence Ministry provided 1300 life jackets, 576 buoys, 25 motor boats today to scale up rescue ops

  • 19:05 (IST)

    Meanwhile, Karnataka state transport has suspended bus services between Mangalore and Bengaluru due to heavy rainfall, landslides 

  • 19:03 (IST)

    Kerala's worst calamity in a century kills 324; over 2 lakh people displaced 

    The Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, in an appeal for aid and donations, said that 324 lives have been lost so far and 2,23,139 people are in about 1500+ relief camps. The state is ravaged by unprecedented rains, which forced the authorities to open gates of 80 dams in southern India. This is termed the worst calamity to hit the state in the past 100 years. 

  • 18:55 (IST)

    A look at losses incurred by flood-hit Kerala till now

    Till Friday, 173 people have lost their lives in the floods that damaged homes and crops across 11 districts in the southern state. 

  • 18:52 (IST)

    Watch: Rescue efforts underway in Alappuzha  

  • 18:50 (IST)

    Indian Navy rushes 8 lakh litres of drinking water to Kochi through INS Deepak

  • Despite pouring rain, rescue efforts still underway in Malappuram's Vengara area 

    With over 250 people safely evacuated to the relief camp at Valiyora AMUP School in Malappuram, rescue operations are underway in full swing despite heavy downpour. Many families are still stuck in Tappancheri hills and around the river banks of Muthalamad in Vengara area. Two fire force units started their rescue operations around 3 pm on Thursday along with a navy unit, which was able to distribute food to the people stuck. 

  • 18:17 (IST)

    Kerala CMO makes renewed appeal for contributions for floods 

    The Kerala Chief Minister's office has made an appeal to people once again to support the relief and rescue oeprations by contributing more to the relief fund. The tragedy in Kerala is the worst to hit the state in a century. Here is how you can help. 

  • 18:10 (IST)

    People scramble to stock up on fuel as rumours of fuel shortage spread; no confirmation from oil companies yet 

    There is a mad rush at Petrol Pumps across south Kerala with serpentine queues of cars wanting to fill their tanks as unconfirmed news spread that the movement of fuel ferrying tanker lorries from north to south Kerala would be severely affected due to the floods. Many pumps in Thiruvananthapuram have already put up 'no stock' boards as consumers continue the panic buying. Oil companies, however, have not confirmed a possible scarcity of fuel in the next few days. 

    Trivandrum district authorities had earlier rubbished rumours of a possible fuel shortage 

  • Rescue efforts continue on war footing as parts of Aluva, Chalakudy still remain cut-off 

    Rescue efforts continue on a war footing in Kerala. More than 15000 people have been rescued by the combined rescue team. At least 314 have been airlifted between Thursday and Friday but thousands still await help on roofs across three districts of Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam and Thrissur. Pandanad and Malakkara in Pathanamthitta, certain areas in Aluva in Ernakulam and Chalakudy in Thrissur are still cut off due to heavy flooding.

    Water has started receding in places like Chengannur and Ranni in Pathanamthitta but the same has started filling areas of Kuttanad in Alapuzha. Indian Aiforce and navy are still engaged in evacuation but there is still a lack of boats for which the chief minister has once again spoken to the prime minister for more help. Pandalam which is again a prominent town in Pathanamthitta has been submerged totally on Friday. All this continues inspite of the government not opening the dams any further. 

  • 17:55 (IST)

    Web portal helps authorities coordinate rescue efforts, becomes channel for residents to flag SOS messages

    Following difficulties faced by the flood-hit people in accessing helpline numbers, the state government has launched a web portal to reach out to emergency responders. People requiring assistance can enter site www.keralarescue.in and key in their requirements like rescue, drinking water, food, clothes, medicines, kitchen and cleaning equipment after pressing "request for help”. After providing the information they have to click 'need rescue'. The information from the site will be passed on to Police, Navy, NDRF and other rescue teams. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has asked the people to make use of the facility.

  • Air India Express waives off cancellation, rescheduling fee on flights from Trivandrum, Cochin and Calicut airports

    Air India Express, a subsidiary of Air India, has joined the relief effort by announcing free cancellation of booked tickets. On its Facebook page, the low-cost airline said that the passengers will also be able to reschedule the date of their journey and change the sectors free of charge. The airline said that it would refund the full ticket amount if tickets are cancelled. The concession will be available to all to-and-fro flights from Trivandrum, Cochin and Calicut international airports till 26 August.

  • 17:45 (IST)

    In Karnataka, NDRF teams strive to rescue trapped people in Mukkodlu village near Madikeri

    A team of NDRF personnel is striving to rescue at least 80 people who are trapped in Mukkodlu village near Madikeri district in Karnataka. 

    Image procured by Coovercolly Indresh/101Reporters 

  • 17:40 (IST)

    Local fishermen turn heroes in flood-hit Kerala, risk meagre resources, lives to aid in rescue ops

    As the navy boats are running short, fishermen from different parts of the state have taken off from their job and are taking their fishing boats to the flood-hit areas. People from of coastal villages of Neendakara, Vizhinjam, Ponnani, Tanur and Kozhikode didn’t go for fishing on Friday and have ventured to hilly areas instead, which are reeling under the floods, News18 reported. They braced several problems in doing so as most of the hilly areas are cut-off due to landslides and heavy flooding on National Highways.  

    State authorities too have welcomed their help as the boats brought by fishermen are small and can negotiate narrow areas. But the fishermen aren't helping out with hopes of any remuneration. Speaking to News Minute,  several fishermen said that they haven't asked for any money from the state authorities and they were only trying to do whatever they can to help save lives. 

    "“We aren’t getting a single rupee as remuneration for what we are doing, but that isn’t why we are doing this. We are saving lives, and we can’t think of anything else that could give us this feeling of satisfaction,” one of the fisherman told the News Minute.

  • 17:25 (IST)

    Rescue operations underway in Vengara area of Mallapuram District

    Image courtesy: Rabeeha Abdurehim

  • 17:16 (IST)

    In rain-hit Kerala, central government advises airlines to keep flight fares in check 

    The Central government has asked domestic airlines to keep a check on airfares for flights operating to and from Kerala. The advisory comes as the state suffers from one of the worst bouts of floods in the recent past. According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, airfare on 18 domestic routes are being monitored.

  • Two people killed during rescue ops in Kochi 

    Two persons have died during the rescue operations in Kochi. Midhunkumar (23), a native of Puthuvype, was washed away by the flood near Kalamaserry. The other person who lost the life in the rescue operation is Vattekkunnam Babu (48). Further details were not immediately available.

  • Kerala fishermen pool in efforts to aid rescue operations; Pinarayi Vijayan says about 200 fishing boats deployed 

    In addition to the rubber boats brought in by armed forces and coast guards, about 200 more fishing boats have also been deployed to rescue people trapped in flood-affected areas. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that 19 boats have been sent to Tiruvalla in Pathanamthitta district, 15 each were sent to Thrissur and Ernakulam and 48 were sent to Chalakkudy. He said that 48 more boats were ready to join the operation.

    Vijayan said that fishermen who know swimming have also joined the operation. The boats have come from Vizhinjam and Poovar in Thiruvananthapuram, Anchuthengu in Kollam, Ponnani in Malappuram district, Azhikkal in Kannur and Thalaserry. Earlier 50 boats from Thiruvananthapuram were pressed into service under an initiative of the Trivandrum Archdiocese of the Latin Catholic Church.

  • 16:56 (IST)

    Karnataka revenue minister tours Kodagu district, requests navy's help after landslides hit area 

    The unrelenting fury of the Southwest monsoon is now affecting parts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu as well, in addition to ravaging flood-hit Kerala. Heavy and incessant rainfall triggered landslides in the Kodagu district of Kerala, and several low-lying areas in the city were also water-logged. 

    State revenue minister RV Deshpande has said that a team of 80 Indian Navy personnel from Mangalore would be pressed in to rescue operations in Kodagu. Speaking to reporters on Friday he instructed district officers to open relief camps in the affected areas. He has also instructed officers to seize all the excavators in the district and press them to work on clearing the roads. Various medical teams from neighbouring districts are also arriving to attend to the needs of those injured during the floods and landslides.

    Input by Coovercolly Indresh/101Reporters

  • 16:48 (IST)

    Meanwhile in Tamil Nadu, Valaparai in Coimbatore district faces flood-like situation due to heavy rainfall

    Due to heavy rains in Valparai in Coimbatore, Nadumalai river is in spate and water has entered over 150 homes in the Vazhai Thotham, Children's Park and Gandhinagar. The state transport corporation bus depot has also been flooded forcing the state to suspend bus services.

    Input by Mohammed/101Reporters

  • 16:37 (IST)

    Pregnant woman rescued by Indian Navy earlier delivers her baby 

  • 16:25 (IST)

    Map of army deployment across Kerala 

    According to state information agency, PIB, IndianArmy is deeply involved in the rescue and relief operations in Kerala. As of today, a total of 10 flood relief columns, each having an approx strength of 65 personnels are carrying out rescue operations. 

  • 16:07 (IST)

    51 NDRF teams active in flood-hit state; over 4,000 people evacuated to safety

    The NDRF said today it has moved more than 4,000 people to safer places and rescued another 44 from flooded areas in Kerala during the past nine days, even as its personnel struggle to reach remote areas cut off due to landslides.
     
    Kerala has been severely hit by monsoon rains and rivers and dam reservoirs are overflowing, inundating a large part of the state. At least 100 people died yesterday in rain-related incidents, State Disaster Management Authority officials said in Thiruvananthapuram.

  • 15:59 (IST)

    News18 Kerala starts helpline to assist in flood-hit state 

    News18 Kerala, part of the Network 18 media group, has started a helpline number for those stranded in flood-hit Kerala. People can reach out to the following phone numbers for assistance. 

Kerala floods latest updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has landed in Kerala's capital Thiruvananthapuram. He will stay overnight at the Kerala Raj Bhawan and will conduct an aerial survey of the flood-hit state on Saturday morning.

"The situation in Chenagnnur in Pathanamthitta is getting worse with every passing moment. Thousands are stranded for the third day without food water and medicines in some of the most interior areas. Unless urgent steps are taken to reach them we could be in for huge casualties," Saji Cherian, CPI(M)'s MLA from Chengannur said.

Telangana chief minister has offered Rs 25 crore assistance, while Delhi and Punjab have offered Rs 10 crore each to help flood-hit Kerala. Conservative estimates so far have suggested that the state has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 10,000 crore, however, an official figure is yet to be released.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the rescue operations today didn't go well. He said that over 84,000 people were evacuated today but the situation remained grim in Chalakudy and Chengannur districts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left for Kochi from New Delhi. He will arrive around 9 pm on Friday and will take an aerial survey of the state tomorrow.

The Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, in an appeal for aid and donations, said that 324 lives have been lost so far and 2,23,139 people are in about 1500+ relief camps. The state is ravaged by unprecedented rains, which forced the authorities to open gates of 80 dams in southern India. This is termed the worst calamity to hit the state in the past 100 years.

The Indian Navy has rushed a fleet replenishment tanker, INS Deepak from Mumbai to Kochi with 8 Lakh litres of drinking water to help the people stranded in Kerala. The ship is scheduled to reach Kochi on 19 August.

More than 15000 people have been rescued by the combined rescue team. However, thousands still await help on roofs across three districts of Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam and Thrissur. Pandanad and Malakkara in Pathanamthitta, certain areas in Aluva in Ernakulam and Chalakudy in Thrissur are still cut off due to heavy flooding.

In addition to the rubber boats brought in by armed forces and coast guards, about 200 more fishing boats have also been deployed to rescue people trapped in flood-affected areas. The boats brought by fishermen are small and can negotiate narrow areas. Moreover, the fishermen are also familiar with the conditions.

The NDRF said it has moved more than 4,000 people to safer places and rescued another 44 from flooded areas in Kerala during the past nine days, even as its personnel struggle to reach remote areas cut off due to landslides.

More than 100 people died in rain-related incidents in Kerala in the last 24 hours since Thursday, sources in the State Disaster Management Authority said, even as defence forces scaled up operations this morning to rescue those stranded in worst-hit areas. The toll for Thursday, initially put at 30, has now been revised to 106, the sources said, which takes the overall fatalities to 173 since the second spell of monsoon fury unleashed itself on 8 August.

The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) has met for the second time in two days in Delhi on Friday to review the rescue and relief operations in the flood-affected areas in Kerala. Cabinet secretary PK Sinha, who chaired the meeting, held a video conference with the chief secretaries of Kerala and Tamil Nadu. It was decided to mobilise additional resources of all agencies including army, navy, air force, coast guard and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to provide the required assistance to Kerala.

Supreme Court has directed sub-committee under Disaster Management Act 2005, Court appointed committee and National Committee for Crisis Management to explore possibility of reducing water level in Mullaperiyar dam reservoir to 139 feet from 142 feet.

With Tungabhadra river in spate, the situations has spiraled down in north Karnataka. Image courtesy: Raghottama/101Reporters

Both the Chalakudy river and the Periyar river are at same level but water is not receding. A landslide occurred in the morning at Manandhavady in Wayanad but no casualty was reported.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has sought more central forces to assist the state government in the rescue operations. According to him, 16 teams of Army, 13 teams of Navy, 10 teams of Air Force and 39 teams of NDRF are now engaged in the operations. The NDRF has so far rescued 4,000 people and Navy 550. Explaining the rescue and relief operations in Kerala, TV Sajeev, head of the Forest Health Division at the Kerala Forest Research Institute which is operating three helpline routes told Firstpost that there are three groups, outside Kerala, who are coordinating rescue operations at the moment — the National Defence Rescue Force, the Navy and the Air force.

"They've divided Kerala into three portions for the purpose of operational efficiency. Rescue activities are coordinated at the district Level. Every district collector is operating a district coordination centre and additionally, has their own rescue teams. Official helplines have been constituted across institutes and offices."

According to Sajeev, people who are stranded call with their locations, the role of those managing helplines is to break this down into geographical coordinates and then transfer the information to the District Coordination Centre. "Here, it is assigned to different rescue teams, manned either by the national forces or district teams. Those rescued are being transferred to relief camps across districts which provide accommodation, food and basic medical care services. There are private relief camps set up across districts too."

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has sought more central forces to assist the state government in the rescue operations. According to him, 16 teams of Army, 13 teams of Navy, 10 teams of Air Force and 39 teams of NDRF are now engaged in the operations. The NDRF has so far rescued 4,000 people and Navy 550.

Pinarayi Vijayan said, "Total 11 helicopters have been deployed to rescue stranded people across Kerala, especially in areas. We have appealed to Centre to provide more choppers for rescue operation. We haven't been able to deploy more boats in Chengannur, Chalakudy and Aluva. We have received over 140 boats this morning. There are some areas which are high and people can only be rescued by helicopters. Total 16 units of Army deployed across the state."

Pinarayi Vijayan addressed the media and said that since 8 August at least 164 people have died due to flooding and landslides. "At least, 4,000 people have been rescued by NDRF till now. A total of 70 people have been airlifted from various parts of the city and 1,568 relief camps have opened up in the state," Vijayan said.

The Southern Railways has cancel all trains going to Tamil Nadu from Mangalore. This step was taken after the flooding of railway lines in Palghat-Shoranur section.

The shutters of the Thottapally spillway have been opened in the Alappuzha district. The traffic along NH 47 between Alapuzha and Thiruvananthapuram has been suspended for next three hours as water will flow over the highway.

The district administration has appointed officers to shelter homes. District minister Sa Ra Mahesh is camping in district monitoring rescue operations centre. Meanwhile, the road connecting Gonikoppa to Kutta has been blocked.

NH 47 between Alappuzha and Thiruvananthapuram will be blocked on Friday for sometime as Thottapally spillway shutters will be opened at 11 am.

Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted that she talked to Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan over phone and that he requested her for more helicopters. She said that she has instructed the Vice Chief of Air Staff to provide the required assistance.

BSNL Kerala has announced unlimited free calls for seven days from Friday in Kerala's four rain affected districts - Waynadu, Idukki, Alleppey and Pathanamthitta. This includes unlimited SMS and 20 minutes of free calling to non-BSNL numbers everyday.

Red alert has been issued in all 13 districts except Kasaragod for Friday. Red alert has been issued for Saturday also in Ernakulam and Idukki districts, ANI reported.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the situation in Kerala as he spoke to chef minister Pinarayi Vijayan over phone. "Had a telephone conversation with Kerala chief minister P Vijayan just now.We discussed flood situation across the state and reviewed rescue operations. Later this evening, I will be heading to Kerala to take stock of the unfortunate situation due to flooding," Narendra Modi tweeted.

In a huge relief to the people on the banks of Periyar River, the government has decided not to release further water from Idukki dam. The govt has issued an advisory warning for the Cauvery river as it prepares to release more water from the Kabani and Krishna Raja Sagara Dam into the river and its tributaries. More than 2.1 lakh cusecs of water is expected to reach Mettur Dam in Tamil Nadu.

The Indian Army, state police and local rescue groups are engaged in rescue operations at Pathanamthitta, Ranni and Chenganoor localities which are submerged in flood waters. More men, including special forces with diving and rescue equipment and helicopters, are being deployed as calls for rescue have been pouring in from various parts of the districts.

Fisher folks from Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram have joined the Army and state police in rescuing people stranded in Pathanamthitta district following floods in Pampa river and its tributaries. About 130 fishermen who knows swimming have been pressed into action by the Trivandrum Latin Church diocese. The fishermen have arrived in Pathanamthitta with 50 fishing boats.

The Kochi International Airport on Thursday extended the suspension of all services up to 2 pm on 26 August, with large parts of the facility flooded. "Kochi Airport operations is temporarily suspended up to 2 pm on 26 August due to very high flood situation and key essential facilities like runway, taxiway and apron are under
submerged condition," an airport statement said.

Thousands of people are stranded in flood-hit areas in Ernakulam, Thrissur, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Alappuzha districts are waiting for rescue teams to save their lives. Most of the people are trapped on the roof tops and upper floors of houses, apartments and hospitals for two to three days without drinking water, food and medicines. They include a large number of sick and aged people, pregnant women and children.

In a press conference held on Thursday, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed that the situation in Kerala is under control, with rescue missions happening in full swings. Presently around 1.5 lakh people are in refugee camps. Around 3000 people were rescued on Thursday in Ernakulam and Pattanamthitta. The Centre and State are conducting the rescue operations together, according to the Chief Minister’s office.

Prime minister Narendra Modi would visit Kerala and undertake an aerial survey of the flood ravaged areas on Saturday, Union Minister K J Alphons said on Thursday. Modi is expected to reach Kochi on Friday after attending the funeral of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee scheduled for 4 pm tomorrow in Delhi. After an overnight stay at Kochi, the Prime Minister will undertake an aerial survey of the flood affected areas on Saturday, Alphons said.

Modi has already been in touch with chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and had assured all assistance. The prime minister has taken a "positive stand" towards the state on relief measures, Vijayan had said on Wednesday after he spoke to him for the second time in the past few days.

Kerala has been ravaged by unprecedented floods following torrential rains that also triggered landslides, claiming 97 lives since 8 August besides disrupting air, rail and road traffic in several places. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh had on 12 August undertook an aerial survey of the floot-hit regions and announced an immediate central assistance of Rs 100 crore to the state for relief works.


Updated Date: Aug 17, 2018 23:34 PM

