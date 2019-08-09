Karnataka floods LIVE Updates: Schools, colleges shut till 15 Aug in 18 districts; 83 NDRF teams sent to 4 affected states

Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka floods LATEST Updates: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday visited flood-hit Hubli in Karntaka. He said, "10 NDRF teams have already been deployed. The state government has requested five more NDRF teams. As soon as I came to know all these things are needed, I spoke to Home Minister Amit Shah and apprised him of the situation."
Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan on Friday was 'gheraod' by locals in Maharashtra's flood-hit Sangli district after he stoked controversy when two selfie video clips surfaced purportedly showing him smiling and waving hands cheerfully as he surveyed the damage in the district.
This prompted the opposition NCP to rebuke Mahajan. Questioning if the minister was on "tourism", the NCP asked Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to seek resignation of the "insensitive" water resources minister.
In one of the clips, an unknown person accompanying Mahajan is seen taking selfie video as they rode through water in parts of Kolhapur in western Maharashtra. The BJP minister can be seen smiling and waving hands in this clip.
A total of 6 bodies have been recovered from the debris of the massive landslide that occurred in Kerala's Wayanad on Thursday.
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday addressed the media over the floods situation in several districts in the state. He said, "315 relief camps have been set up, 22,000 people are there. Most people in these camps are from Wayanad. Toll across the state is 22.
"The intensity of rainfall is likely to subside tomorrow but another spell of extremely heavy rainfall expected from 15 August."
A high-level meeting is underway at the Ministry of Home Affairs over the situation of floods across the country, especially Kerala, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Maharashtra.
Nityanand Rai, the Home minister of state, is chairing the meeting with NDRF DG, disaster department officials, and officials of the Indian Air Force and Army.
The NDRF has rescued sixty people have been rescued on Friday from Puthumala near Meppadi in Wayanad. Reportedly, the toll in flood-related incidents in Kerala has reached 28.
Teams of the Indian Air Force carried out flood relief operations in Karnataka's Belagavi on Friday. A total of 25 civilians have been rescued by winching from Roggi, Halolli, Udhagatti, and Girdal. Around 475 food packets along with drinking water dropped in affected areas.
One woman and a child died in a cloudburst which occurred in the Padmalla and Faldiya Gaon villages in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district. About 10 houses of the villages have also been damaged in the incident. Rescue team and district administration are present at the spot.
The Maharashtra government is likely to release more water from the dams over the Krishna and Bhima rivers as several districts in the western parts of the state were inundated by floodwaters.
The Bijapur and Bagalkot districts in neighbouring Karnataka are likely to be affected by the floodgates being opened.
Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said he will request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide assistance for the Lok Sabha constituency, which is facing a flood-like situation in addition to heavy rainfall and landslides.
"I am very concerned about the rainfall and landslide in my constituency (Wayanad). I have talked to officers there and also talked to the Chief Minister of Kerala over it. I will also take this up with the Prime Minister and request him for assistance," he told reporters.
"I was planning to go there but the collector told me that it will not be a good idea because it would disturb rescue operations. I will try and go there as soon as possible," he added.
Heavy rainfall and floods wreaked havoc in Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh on Thursday. Nine people drowned after a rescue boat capsized in flood-ravaged Sangli district.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy to very heavy rains are likely in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Kerala over the next two days.
Over two lakh people are living without electricity in Kolhapur and Sangli, said Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis after conducting an aerial survey. Four deaths have been reported in Kolhapur in rain-related incidents so far, the chief minister said. Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Fadnavis and assured him of all help to deal with the flood situation in the state. He also announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for the kin of those who lost their lives in the Sangli boat accident.
Karnataka agreed to release five lakh cusec of water from Almatti dam, located downstream on the Krishna river, an official from Fadnavis' office said, a move that will help in bringing down water levels in the affected areas.
The Mumbai-Bengaluru National Highway, which passes through Kolhapur, is closed due to inclement weather.
Nine killed in Karnataka; Opposition slams Yediyurappa govt
In Karnataka, nine people, including six in Belagavi, two in Uttar Kannada and one Shivamogga, have died over the past few days in the various rain-related incidents. A total of 43,858 people from affected districts in northern, coastal and Malnad have been evacuated by rescue teams, comprising Fire and Emergency department, State Disaster Response Force, National Disaster Response Force and Army, official sources said.
Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is currently camping in Belagavi, supervising relief and rescue operations. On Thursday, he visited rain-affected Shivajinagar and Gandhinagar areas in the district. The Belagavi district administration has declared holiday for schools and colleges till 10 August. District administrations are on high alert and are prepared to tackle any emergency arising out of heavy discharge from reservoirs, an official statement said. "The flood situation is under control," it added.
Yediyurappa appealed to the people to donate generously saying that at least Rs 5,000 crore would be required for relief and rehabilitation operations. The Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the tech giant Infosys, volunteered to donate Rs 10 crore. He said at least 30,000 houses were required to be built, adding, there was no dearth of resources to carry out our relief operations.
Yediyurappa also said four teams of public representatives have been formed to supervise relief operations in different flood and rain-affected areas. The Belagavi team would be headed by him and Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi whereas former chief minister Jagadish Shettar would lead the Dharwad team. KS Eshwarappa would head the Shivamogga team while Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Shobha Karandlaje would head the coastal team, he said.
In Belagavi town, basements of many residential and commercial complexes were filled with waist-deep water causing power shutdown. Many vehicles were submerged. A severe drinking water crisis has also been reported in many parts of the district as water gushed into Hidalkal and Rakaskop dam pump house, the two sources of water supply in the city.
Meanwhile, the opposition Congress and the JD(S) targeted the BJP government on the issue of tackling the flood situation. "You (BJP) could arrange special aeroplane to ferry disgruntled MLAs (of Congress and the JDS) to Mumbai but you could not arrange a helicopter for the poor people dying due to flood," the Janata Dal (Secular) tweeted.
Former union minister M Veerappa Moily too hit out at Yediyurappa, saying, "One-man government of BS Yediyurappa has become defunct. Government of India is not responsive as they have not sent any assistance or mobilised any rescue or study teams. The government is rudderless even after 2 weeks of snatching power."
Floods, landslides claim four lives in Kerala; red alert in four districts
Kerala too got flooded and widespread landslides claimed four lives. A 50-year-old man was killed in Attappadi, a tribal hamlet in Palakkad district after a tree fell on his house while a one-year-old girl died following a landslip in Idukki. Another death was reported from Kannur when a 58-year-old man drowned when he fell into a stream. Disaster Management sources said 32 deaths have been reported since the onset of monsoon on 6 June this year.
A red alert has been sounded in four districts and torrential rains submerged low-lying areas leaving people stranded in houses and isolated places. The Kerala government sought the help of the Indian Army and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) for conducting rescue operations. Over 2,000 people were shifted to relief camps, official sources told PTI. The army conducted relief and rescue operations in Wayanad and Coorg, a defence release said.
Water entered the famous Lord Shiva temple situated on the banks of the Periyar river. Seventy-five per cent of the temple structure is currently underwater, according to authorities. Road transport and train services were disrupted across Kerala and all passenger trains have been cancelled, railway sources said.
Widespread landslips were also reported from across the tourist district Munnar with most major roads getting blocked and Marayur, the sandalwood forest reserve, getting isolated.
The water level in rivers and dams across the state rose, with Kannur, Wayanad, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kasaragod districts facing a flood-like situation. Major rivers like Manimala, Meenachal, Moovattupuzha, Chaliyar, Valapattanam, Iruvazjinjpuzha and Pamba are in spate.
AP CM conducts aerial survey of flood-hit Polavaram, Devipatnam
In Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted an aerial survey of the flood-hit Polavaram and Devipatnam regions in east and west Godavari districts, even as the water level at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowaleswaram crossed the second danger mark.
Over 13.47 lakh cusecs of floodwater was flowing into the SAC Barrage on the Godavari and that much was being discharged into the Delta canal systems and Bay of Bengal, according to officials. At Polavaram, the water level increased to 27.86 metres and it was rising due to heavy inflow from upstream Bhadrachalam, where the first warning signal was issued.
In Andhra Pradesh, heavy downpour in the upper catchment area in Odisha resulted in copious inflows into Vamsadhara and Nagavali rivers, the State Disaster Management Authority said.
NDRF and SDRF teams, besides fire and rescue services personnel, have been deployed in Srikakulam district for rescue and relief operation in view of the flood situation. Eleven relief camps were set up where 3,297 people were accommodated and provided food.
More than 70 percent of the inundated villages were tribal habitations, an official said. Reddy asked officials to supply essential commodities to families in inundated villages as well as those marooned. Besides paying compensation for crop loss, the chief minister directed officials to supply fresh seeds free-of-cost.
Rivers swell in MP; IMD forecast heavy rain in Odisha
Around 150 families have been evacuated in Pernem, Bicholim, Canacona and Bardez tehsils of Goa following heavy rains and release of water from Tillari dam on the Goa-Maharashtra border, according to the state government.
Meanwhile, in Odisha, a man was killed and his son went missing after being swept away in the gushing waters while crossing a hilly stream in Belghar area of Kandhamal district.
The deep depression that triggered heavy rain in most parts of Odisha, weakened into a depression and lay centred over north Chhattisgarh and neighbourhood, the meteorological centre said in a special bulletin.
A 30-year-old woman was swept away in a swollen river in Mandla district as rain lashed large parts of Madhya Pradesh. Nearly 100 people were evacuated from low-lying areas and shifted to safer places in Barwani district where the Narmada river was flowing 5.62 metres above its danger mark in the catchment area of the Sardar Sarovar Dam located in adjoining Gujarat.
Besides, the Tapti river was overflowing in the Multai area of Betul district, flooding many temples located on its banks. Barwani collector Amit Tomar told PTI that the water level of the Narmada has reached 128.90 metres in Rajghat village of the district. The danger mark of the river at this village is 123.28 metres. Around 100 people living in low-lying areas of Rajghat and Chhota Badda villages have been shifted to safe places, Tomar said.
Five districts of the Odisha had recorded an average rainfall of more than 100 mm in the last 24 hours ended at 8.30 am on Thursday.
IMD forecast heavy rain in several districts including Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Nuapada, Bolangir, Kalahandi and Naharangpur till Friday. As many as 2,172 people have been evacuated in six blocks (Malkangiri, Khairput, Mathili, Korukonda, Kalimela and Podia) to 24 shelters. Free kitchens have also been opened for them, with medical teams attending to the relief centers, the state’s relief body said.
Two people died in rain-related incidents in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore city, even as heavy rains lashed Nilgiris, Theni, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari districts, filling water bodies, including reservoirs, in these districts. About 100 families were sheltered in 16 relief camps in the high ranges of Nilgiris, where many areas have been flooded and left with no power supply.
In Coimbatore, two contract labourers were killed and another critically injured when the godown storing railway parcels collapsed. A 65-year-old man died after his house collapsed near Udhagamandalam following incessant rains over the past four days.
In Meghalaya, over 1.65 lakh people have been affected this year due to floods in two districts — West Garo Hills and South West Garo Hills, official sources said.
NDRF sets up 24x7 control room in Delhi
According to the NDRF, 125 persons were rescued while 39,500 others were evacuated from flood-affected areas in the recent monsoon season.
"176 NDRF teams are deployed or are on alert in various flood-prone areas across the country. They are in constant touch with local administration and other forecasting agencies for a prompt response to any eventuality," NDRF said in a statement.
"A 24x7 NDRF control room in Delhi is functioning round the clock to keep watch the situation and in touch with other agencies," the NDRF statement added.
Highlights
Rescue team begins oeprations at landslide site in Malappuram, where 30 families went missing
Schools, colleges to remain shut till 15 august in 18 districts in Karnataka
A holiday declared till 15 August in all private and government schools and colleges in Dakshina Kannada, Uttar Kannada, Raichur, Bagalkot, Belagavi, Chikkodi, Shivamogga, Bidar, Haveri, Kodagu, Koppal, Yadgir, Kalaburgi, Dharwad, Ballari, Hassan, Udupi and Gadag districts.
