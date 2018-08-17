Kerala floods in numbers: 4,550 people rescued; 90 teams deployed, Kottayam bears maximum brunt of damage

Kerala is currently in the grip of devastating floods, as at least 173 people have died in various parts of the state. A massive rescue mission has been launched to bring the stranded to safety. According to reports, so far 4,000 people have been rescued across Kerala by NDRF, whereas the Indian Navy has rescued around 550 people.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the Indian Army has deployed 10 columns of soldiers and 10 teams of ecological task forces to help the rain-battered state carry out rescue and relief measures. There are 46 diving teams from the Indian Navy and five relief teams also working non-stop in the state. Additionally, the armed forces have deployed 23 helicopters for transportation and air-dropping of materials. Here's a look at some of the key important numbers in the Kerala floods.

Based on data released by Disaster Management State Control Room on Wednesday, Kottayam has faced extensive crop losses, to the tune of Rs 35.07 crore, the document states. The district, along with Pathanamthitta, is a part of the state's 'rubber belt'. The crop is a key component of Kerala's agrarian economy, and the state produces about 85 percent of the country's rubber, as per an article in Mint.

The most number of relief camps have been opened in Wayanad (159) and Ernakulam (136) districts.