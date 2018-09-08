You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Kerala floods: Delhi Development Authority employees donate one day's salary to PM's relief fund, send over Rs 1 crore

India Press Trust of India Sep 08, 2018 12:12:07 IST

New Delhi: Employees of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) have donated their one day's salary for assisting flood-affected people of Kerala, the urban body said on Friday.

A file image of flood affected areas in Kerala. PTI

A file image of flood affected areas in Kerala. PTI

The amount raised to the tune of over Rs 1.2 crore has been sent to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund, the DDA said. "The DDA employees have donated their one day's salary for helping flood-affected people in Kerala," it said in a statement. The payment for an amount of Rs 1,20,13,744 has been sent through cheque, it said.

The deluge triggered by torrential monsoon rains had left a trail of destruction in the state and has claimed 491 lives since 29 May.


Updated Date: Sep 08, 2018 12:12 PM

Also See






India ka fashion capital – Powered by Flipkart Fashion



Top Stories


IFA 2018
view all



Cricket Scores