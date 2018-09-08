Kerala floods: Delhi Development Authority employees donate one day's salary to PM's relief fund, send over Rs 1 crore

New Delhi: Employees of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) have donated their one day's salary for assisting flood-affected people of Kerala, the urban body said on Friday.

The amount raised to the tune of over Rs 1.2 crore has been sent to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund, the DDA said. "The DDA employees have donated their one day's salary for helping flood-affected people in Kerala," it said in a statement. The payment for an amount of Rs 1,20,13,744 has been sent through cheque, it said.

The deluge triggered by torrential monsoon rains had left a trail of destruction in the state and has claimed 491 lives since 29 May.