Kerala floods: Centre assures support, including more financial assistance, to rehabilitate affected people

Kochi: The Centre on Friday assured all possible support, including more financial assistance, to flood-ravaged Kerala to rehabilitate the affected people.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda said during his visit to flood-affected areas in Thrissur district that the central government understands the sensitivity of the situation in Kerala.

"Fund is no problem, funds have been always there and we have always been giving it. All possible support has been given as far as the rehabilitation part is concerned and re-development part is concerned," Nadda said.

The minister said he would evaluate with the state government the rehabilitation and rebuilding work being carried out in the affected areas.

"We just want to have an evaluation and whatever best we can do and what more we can do, that is what we are going to discuss," he added.

Nadda, who is accompanied by Health and Family Welfare secretary Preeti Sudan, expressed satisfaction over the work being done to restore medical facilities in affected areas.

He said the central team's visit was to see how the relief work is going on, and evaluate what more is required to assist Kerala.

Kerala state health minister KK Shailaja Teacher also accompanied the minister to affected areas.

"We feel very much disturbed. The people of Kerala had to face a lot of problems because of the natural calamity and we are all with them," Nadda said.

He said medical experts including doctors sent by the central government and state governments including Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu were working in flood-affected areas.

The deluge last month triggered by torrential monsoon rains had left a trail of destruction in the state and claimed 491 lives since 29 May.