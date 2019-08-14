You are here:
Kerala floods: 95 dead, 34 injured since 8 Aug; CM Pinarayi Vijayan announces Rs 4 lakh compensation for kin of victims

India Asian News International Aug 14, 2019 18:20:06 IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the families of people who lost their lives due to floods in the state. "Families of the people who died in the floods will get Rs 4 lakh", Vijayan said at a press conference.

File image of Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. PTI

As many 95 people have lost their lives, while 34 others have sustained injuries due to the incessant heavy rainfall and floods since 8 August in different parts of Kerala. Malappuram is the worst hit with the highest death toll of 31.

Fifty-nine people have also gone missing, the authorities said earlier on Wednesday. As many as 1,239 relief camps are currently operational in the state. The chief minister has visited several cities to take stock of the flood situation.

Updated Date: Aug 14, 2019 18:20:06 IST

