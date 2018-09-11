Kerala fisherman, who offered his back as stepping stone to elderly women during floods, gets new Mahindra SUV as reward

The rescue and relief operation in the recent Kerala floods offered many stories where human grit and effort surpassed nature's fury. In one such incident, images of a Kerala fisherman had gone viral who hunched down to offer his back to stranded women, while they climbed into a rescue boat. While Jaisal KP received widespread appreciations as his story went viral on social media, Mahindra motors decided to do a bit more to appreciate Jaisal's gesture.

Eram Motors and Mahindra came together to gift Jaisal a car — the first model of the new Mahindra Marazzo — as a reward for his help during the rescue and relief operations during the floods.

Kerala's excise and labour minister TP Ramakrishnan, who was the chief guest at the ceremony where Jaisal was handed over the car, also lauded his commitment to rescue operations during the floods.

The move comes after the 32-year-old fisherman offered his back as a stepping stone to help women climb on to a rescue boat, which otherwise might have been too high for them to reach. The fisherman from Tanur rescued three women in Vengara's Muthalamad area on 17 August, according to News18.

Jaisal, later told media persons that he acted on the spur of the moment and did what was needed at the time.

"NDRF personnel who were leading the rescue operations in Vengara informed us they won't be able to reach the place where these women were stranded. We asked them to give their boats for a while, and we rescued them," Jaisal told News18. Jaisal has been lauded on social media platforms, with people calling the action "humanity at its finest".