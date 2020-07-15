Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2020 DECLARED: Steps to check Plus Two result on official website keralaresults.nic.in
Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2020 DECLARED | The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, declared the results of the Plus 2 or Class 12 exams today (15 July). Students can check their scores on the official websites keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in.
The Kerala Board Plus Two exams 2020 were held between 10 and 19 March, 2020. Some of the papers were postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown. The remaining papers were conducted from 27 to 30 May, 2020.
However, since around 4.42 lakh students will be checking the official websites for their scores, they could be unresponsive or slow. In case this happens, students can visit alternative websites like examresults.net and indiaresults.com to check their scores.
In 2019, students had registered an overall pass percentage of 84.33 percent, a drop from 88.75 percent in 2018. Science students performed the best with 86 percent clearing the exam. In the arts stream, 83.44 percent students cleared the papers and in humanities, 79 percent. In the technical and commerce streams, 69 percent and 84.33 percent students passed the exams, respectively.
Steps to check the Kerala DHSE Class 12 Results 2020:
Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala DHSE at keralaresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link 'DHSE results' on the homepage
Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth
Step 4: Results will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Download the results for future reference
Steps to check result 2020 via SMS
If the official website is down, students can also check their Kerala Plus Two Result via SMS by following the steps mentioned below: Send an SMS in the given format - KERALA12<REGISTRATION NUMBER> and send it to 56263.
Steps to check results via mobile App
Other than Kerala board's official website, students can check the result through the board's official applications: 'iExams', the PRD Live app of Kerala Public Relations Department, and 'Saphalam' app of Kerala Education Department, which can be downloaded easily from Google Playstore.
About DHSE Kerala board
DHSE Kerala, manages the higher secondary, secondary and vocational higher education in the state. DHSE, Kerala was setup in the year 1990 in line with the National Education Policy.
