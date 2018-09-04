Kerala decides to cancel all official celebrations for one year, funds to be diverted to Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government announced on Tuesday it won't host any function that involves huge sums of money for a year and instead divert the amount for flood relief.

The cancelled events include the much-acclaimed International Film Festival of Kerala, held every December, besides state school youth festivals.

Officials say Kerala has suffered a damage of Rs 30,000 crore in the worst floods to hit the state in a century.

A government order said that no government department would host any festival for a year.

The funds earmarked for all such cancelled events would be diverted to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF).

Till Monday, the fund had received Rs 1,036 crore. Kerala Ministers are soon leaving to 14 countries to raise money from public contributions.