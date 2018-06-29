Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan says Centre's move to replace UGC with HECI will restrict role of states in education sector

India Press Trust of India Jun 29, 2018 17:02:47 IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday came out against the Centre's decision to replace the University Grants Commission with the Higher Education Commission of India by repealing the UGC Act, 1951.

File image of Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. News18

File image of Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. News18

With this move, the government's aim is to restrict the role of the states in matters relating to the education sector, Vijayan said in a Facebook post. The Centre's 'unilateral' decision to do away with the apex higher education regulator, University Grants Commission and replace it with the Higher Education Commission under the Human Resource Development Ministry, will lead to far-reaching repercussions in the field of higher education, he said.

A similar move was made during the tenure of the first UPA government to constitute an educational commission to replace the UGC, with the aim of commercialisation of the educational sector. But due to the opposition from the Left parties, that was not implemented, the chief minister said.

What the then UPA government could not implement, the BJP-led NDA government was trying to make a reality now, Vijayan said. "Besides commercialisation, the BJP had another aim to implement the decision — saffronisation of the educational sector," he alleged. "Those who are against the BJP's proposed move to do away with the UGC, need to raise their voice," the chief minister said.


Updated Date: Jun 29, 2018 17:02 PM

Also Watch

FIFA World Cup 2018: Lionel Messi's genius shines against Nigeria, helps Argentina extend stay in Russia
  • Thursday, June 28, 2018 No medicines, doctors or staff: A Faizabad primary health centre that is located in the middle of a forest
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Wednesday, June 27, 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018: Uruguayan defender Jose Maria Gimenez may be fit in time for round of 16 fixture against Portugal
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 30 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
France
:
Argentina
- 30 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Uruguay
:
Portugal
- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Spain
:
Russia
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Croatia
:
Denmark
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Brazil
:
Mexico
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Belgium
:
Japan
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Sweden
:
Switzerland
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Colombia
:
England
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W49
:
W50
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding, Twitter trolls in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores