Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan moves resolution against UCC
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday moved a resolution against the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).
After the resolution was moved by the Chief Minister, several amendments and modifications were suggested by the Congress-led opposition UDF that welcomed the Left government’s move.
Pinarayi said that the BJP-ruled central government’s decision to impose UCC is concerning, terming the action “unilateral and hasty”.
The Kerala government’s decision comes after both the ruling Left and the opposition UDF launched a campaign against UCC.
Both fronts had organised seminars separately in Kozhikode recently against the UCC, in which the representatives of various religious outfits took part.
The Law Commission of India had last month received submissions from the public regarding suggestions for implementing the UCC in the country.
