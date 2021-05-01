In a notice, the department made it clear that the revised valuation dates will be informed later

Amid the rise in coronavirus cases across the country, Kerala Class 12 Result 2021 is likely to get delayed as the valuation process has been postponed.

Earlier, it was scheduled to commence from 5 May. On 30 April, an announcement made by the Kerala General Education Department stated that the Class 12 valuation process has been postponed indefinitely.

Further in the notice, the department made it clear that the revised valuation dates will be informed later. The notice from the Secretary, Kerala Board of Higher Secondary Examinations reads, “The valuation of second year higher secondary examination scheduled for 5 May has been postponed. The fresh dates will be announced later”.

Students who had appeared for the Kerala 12th Exam 2021 from 8 to 26 April are still awaiting the results.

There were special arrangements placed for the coronavirus -positive and quarantined candidates.

Earlier, the board has also postponed the practical exams for Class 12 due to the rise in cases across the state. Meanwhile, the decision on this is yet to be taken by the Kerala General Education Department. Keeping these in mind, the Kerala 12th Result 2021 is likely to get delayed.

As the Kerala Class 12 valuation process has been postponed till further notice, students should keep a check on the official website - http://www.dhsekerala.gov.in/ for regular updates.