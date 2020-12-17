Kerala Class 10 and Class 12 board exams to be held from 17 to 30 March amid COVID-19 protocols

The Kerala government has also allowed reopening of colleges for undergraduate students from January 2021. Colleges have been directed to resume classes with half of the total number of students

Kerala SSLC, higher secondary and vocational higher secondary exam 2021 will be held from 17 to 30 March.

The examinations will be held following the COVID-19 guidelines.

According to The Times of India, the decision on the dates holding the examinations was taken at a high-level meeting led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Schools in the state will reopen from 1 January, 2021, for students of class 10 and 12.

Students can visit schools to clear their doubts, however, they will have to get permission from their parents to visit the school.

Those appearing for the exam will have to maintain social distance and cover their noses and mouths with masks. Also, candidates will be required to report at the exam centre in advance to avoid overcrowding.

Schools across the countries were closed after the central government announced nationwide COVID-19 lockdown to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus .

Times Now said that the complete schedule of examinations will be released by the Kerala education department soon on its official website. The state government is also considering holding model examinations and counselling session to ease the stress of examinations among the students.

The Kerala government has also allowed reopening of colleges for undergraduate students from January 2021.

Colleges have been directed to resume classes with half of the total number of students.

All agricultural, fisheries colleges will resume classes from 1 January, 2021.

Classes will be held following the strict guidelines of COVID-19 .