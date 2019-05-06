Sponsored by

Kerala Board SSLC 10th Result 2019: Students can check Class 10 results on official websites dhsekerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in

India FP Staff May 06, 2019 09:59:10 IST

Kerala SSLC Result 2019 declared | The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala is expected to declared the Kerala SSLC 2019 (Class 10) results today (Monday, 6 May). Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website dhsekerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in.

The Kerala board is expected to declare the Class 10 SSLC results today. Wikimedia Commons

More than 4.3 lakh students had appeared for the Kerala SSLC exam in regular stream this year.

Steps to check Kerala SSLC result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website dhsekerala.gov.in or keralaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the SSLC results link

Step 3: On next page, enter your examination details

Step 4: Submit the necessary details

Step 5: Check for your SSLC results from next page and download it for future reference

Last year, the results of Kerala SSLC were declared on 3 May, and the pass percentage stood at 97.84 percent.

Updated Date: May 06, 2019 09:59:10 IST

