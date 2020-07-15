Kerala board Class 12th Results date 2020: DHSE to announce Class 12 on 15 July; check at keralaresults.nic.in

Kerala board Class 10th, 12th Results date 2020: Kerala board SSLC exams also took place between 10 and 19 March, but had to be discontinued in view of the prevailing situations.

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala is expected to declare the results of Class 12 exams today (15 July). The Class 10 results were announced on 30 June.

According to Hindustan Times, more than eight lakh students appeared for Kerala board Class 12 exams. The intermediate exams began on 10 March, but later some papers had to be postponed due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus. The pending papers were held from 27 to 30 May.

Kerala board SSLC exams also took place between 10 and 19 March, but had to be discontinued in view of the prevailing situations. Later, the remaining papers were conducted from 26 to 30 May, reported The Times of India.

The evaluation work has been completed and the education department is ready to release the result.

Around four lakh students registered for Kerala board Class 10 exams this year, reported Careers360.

Those who appeared for Class 10 exams will be able to check their result at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in and prd.kerala.gov.in.

Students who took Class 12 exams will be able to check their result at keralaresults.nic.in.

How to check Class 10 or 12 results:

Step 1: Go to one of the mentioned websites.

Step 2: Click on the link for result.

Step 3: Enter roll number to log in.

Step 4: Result will be displayed on the screen.

This year, results have been delayed due to the coronavirus lockdown. In 2019, Class 12 results were declared on 8 May, while Class 10 results were released on 6 May.

Disclaimer: As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.