Kerala, After The Flood: Tamil Nadu sends 256 transformers, 40,000 power meters to neighbouring state

Coimbatore/Erode: Tamil Nadu government on Saturday sent 256 transformers and 40,000 power meters apart from one lakh litres of 'Amma' brand of bottled drinking water to flood-hit Kerala.

Electricity minister P Thangamani told reporters in Erode that the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board had sent the transformers and power meters to the neighbouring state, which was reeling under the impact of the floods and landslides unleashed by the monsoon fury.

Meanwhile in Coimbatore, municipal administration minister SP Velumani flagged off 11 lorries carrying the water bottles.

The Tamil Nadu government continues to help the people of the neighbouring state, he said.

A total of 42 types of relief materials, including rice, grains, medicines and essentials worth Rs 4 crore has also been sent, the minister said.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami has already announced Rs 10 crore financial assistance for Kerala, he added.

Besides, a non-governmental organisation has donated a water purifying machine worth Rs 5 lakh, which is also part of the relief materials sent on Saturday, he said.

The CPI has also sent relief materials worth Rs 10 lakh collected by party, its leader M Arumugham said.

The materials would be distributed directly to the affected people, he said, adding that a sum of Rs 3 lakh from the party would be handed over to the Thrissur district party headquarters for carrying out relief work.