Kerala, After The Flood: State minister K Raju apologises for his Germany trip during deluge, says trip was ill-timed and wrong

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala forest minister K Raju on Thursday issued an apology for taking a trip to Germany while the state reeled under heavy floods. The Kerala unit of the Communist Party of India (CPI) came under severe flak after Raju, a party lawmaker, left for his trip last week.

Speaking to a TV channel, the minister admitted that the timing of his trip was wrong.

"I left for Germany on 16 August to attend a programme of the World Malayalee Council near Bonn. I returned in four days but by that time, the flood situation in the state was already out of control... The timing of the trip was ill-timed and wrong," said Raju.

The entire Opposition and a section of his party have demanded Raju's sacking.