Kerala, after the flood: Railway services partially restored as special trains run via Trivandrum to help evacuate stranded people

Trivandrum: The train services which had collapsed following the incessant downpour in Kerala, have been partially restored.

The train services in Kayankulam-Kottayam- Ernakulam and Palakkad-Shoranur-Kozhikkode sections have been resumed. Trivandrum- Ernakulam section was also connected by passenger special trains for the flood period.

Heavy damages caused by the floods in Aluva- Thrissur, Thrissur-Shoranur, Kayamkulam-Kottayam- Ernakulam Shoranur-Tirur, Shoranur- Palakkad routes have been fixed. Few special trains were started via Trivandrum, Tirunelveli, and Madurai to Chennai, Egmore, Howarah, Gorakhpur, Bhubaneswar routes to evacuate stranded people.

The traffic in Aluva- Thrissur, Thrissur-Shoranur sections was also restored. Barring the flood-affected areas, the Southern Railway had began running 159 Express trains and 11 passenger trains connecting Kerala to the rest of the states from 16 August to 18 August.

Kerala has been facing the worst flooding in a century. The death toll, ever since the monsoon season began this year, has crossed 300.