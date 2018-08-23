Kerala, After the Flood: Pinarayi Vijayan to conduct in-person review of relief camps across state from today

Trivandrum: Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday will conduct an in-person review of the functioning of relief camps in Chengannur, Kozhencherry, Alappuzha, North Paravoor and Chalakudy.

Nearly one million people are sheltering in number of relief camps, set up by the administration across the state.

The southern state is reeling under the massive devastation caused by flash floods from the onset of monsoon. In order to help Kerala limp back to normalcy, Centre and several states have announced aid from their relief funds.

As many as 357 people have lost their lives so far, with the state facing a loss of Rs 19,512 crore. Rescue and relief operations in the state have been stepped up to evacuate the stranded people from the flood-affected areas.