Kerala, After The Flood: People of Jharkhand's Singhbhum district donate over Rs 9 lakh for relief work

Jamshedpur: The people of sast Singhbhum district in Jharkhand have contributed over Rs 9.50 lakh as relief to the families affected by the devastating flood in Kerala, an official release on Saturday said.

The people of the district have contributed Rs 9,64,841 to the affected families of Kerala, where several people had lost their lives and property in the recent flood. Of the total amount, a sum of Rs 7,95,001 has been sent in the account of Prime Minister Relief Fund and Rs 1,69,840 in the account of Kerala Chief Minister Distress Relief Fund on the directive of the Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar, the release said.

Earlier, Kumar had a meeting with the people from across the society and had appealed them to contribute their bit voluntarily to help out the affected families in Kerala last month.