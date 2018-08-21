Kerala, after the flood: KJ Alphons flags need for doctors, nurses; appeals to plumbers, carpenters to help make homes liveable

New Delhi: Union tourism minister KJ Alphons on Tuesday flagged the need for ready-to-eat cooked food, doctors and nurses in flood ravaged Kerala, saying people are now getting back to whatever is left of their homes with the waters receding.
The minister also issued an appeal to skilled workers like plumbers, electricians and carpenters to come to make homes livable and help the state regain normalcy. Over 216 people have lost their lives in the rains, floods and landslides and over 7.24 lakh people been displaced.
"As the flood is receding in Kerala people have to move to whatever is left of their homes. Need ready to eat cooked food, clothes and an army of electricians, plumbers and carpenters," Alphons said on Twitter on Tuesday, tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah.
He issued a series of tweets highlighting the requirements of the people. "I appeal to general public: What Kerala requires... - pre cooked individually packed dry food, an army of electricians, plumbers, carpenters to make homes livable. Doctors and nurses who can go down to the villages as there is apprehension about the possibility of outbreak of deceases. New clothes, if it can be distributed through NGOs," he said.
The minister also thanked the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) for providing the state huge quantities of tetra pack milk and public sector oil companies which came together and handed Rs 25 crore to the Kerala chief minister for flood relief.
The massive flood in Kerala has been declared a calamity of severe nature, the Union home ministry has said. The lakhs of displaced have been sheltered in 5,645 relief camps.
Updated Date: Aug 21, 2018 12:25 PM
Also Watch
Social Media Star: India’s top lifestyle bloggers share their trade secrets on the latest episode
-
Friday, July 27, 2018
First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
-
Friday, August 10, 2018
It's a Wrap: Fanney Khan stars Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand in conversation with Parul Sharma
-
Wednesday, August 15, 2018
Partition's real cost: Sonam Kalra revisits accounts of separation, loss in a spellbinding performance
-
Monday, August 13, 2018
Asian Games 2018: How Indian women's hockey team moved on from heartbreak at London World Cup
-
Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
-
Friday, August 10, 2018 It's a Wrap: Fanney Khan stars Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand in conversation with Parul Sharma
-
Wednesday, August 15, 2018 Partition's real cost: Sonam Kalra revisits accounts of separation, loss in a spellbinding performance
-
Monday, August 13, 2018 Asian Games 2018: How Indian women's hockey team moved on from heartbreak at London World Cup