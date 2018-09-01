Kerala, After The Flood: East Delhi Municipal Corporation donates Rs 1 crore to relief fund for victims

New Delhi: The officials and staff of the cash-strapped East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) have together donated a sum of Rs 1 crore to the relief fund for the victims of flood-hit Kerala, its mayor on Friday said.

Bipin Bihari Singh told reporters that the EDMC is with the Kerala flood victims in this difficult situation.

"The EDMC is providing a relief fund of Rs 1 crore to the Kerala flood victims, even though it is reeling under a financial crisis. Despite that, it has decided to help the flood victims in its limited capacity," he said.

Singh said the amount collected for the victims has been "willingly donated" by the officials and staff of the EDMC.

"In addition, municipal councillors of the EDMC can also contribute towards the fund," he said.

Singh also appealed to the residents of east Delhi to donate and help the Kerala flood victims.